Happy Birthday Momo: The exuberant and valiant dancing beauty from girl group TWICE

Momo Hirai, also known by her stage name Momo, is a Japanese singer, dancer and rapper from the South Korean girl group TWICE. Vivacious on one hand and adorable on one, we take in a deep breath on her appearance for we are blown away each time. Be it her participation on the Mnet survival show ‘Hit the Stage’ or her wiggling while standing beside her fellow members, bold and beautiful, Momo commands the stage with a presence unseen before.

Here are some of our favourite performances from the lead dancer of TWICE.

1. Margarita Dance:

A perfect embodiment of the dancing lady emoji, Momo put her best foot forward presenting a salsa performance of TWICE’s tenth Korean EP lead single ‘Alcohol-free’. A female dancer by her side, leading the moves, Momo rightfully took the crown with this one.

2. MOMO Performance Project:

Edging towards a risqué attempt from the poised steps of Momo, a performance project opened up on the group’s YouTube. Momo’s sensual and all-giving performance halted us in our tracks. She covered Masego and FKJ’s ‘Tadow’ and Christopher’s ‘Bad’, in a video that would put many pro-dancers to shame.

3. ‘Fancy’ Dance Video:

Of course, Momo has done other covers of TWICE’s songs (our other favourite being the ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’) but ‘FANCY’ holds a special place in the list. The crush-girl and refreshing vibe that follows the group is very well visible in the song, however, the cover carries Momo’s style to a T. Passionate, well-lined and impactful, none can beat Momo’s flair.

As she celebrates her 25th birthday today, we hope to see more of Momo’s stronghold in the dance world. Until then check out the other impeccable skill of the TWICE member who gifted her fans with a song cover on this day.

