Happy Birthday NU’EST’s Minhyun: Looking back at the talented singer and actor’s career so far

Hwang Minhyun, known by his stage name Minhyun, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He debuted as a part of the boy group NU’EST on 15 March 2012 after training for 2 years. He was recruited at the age of fifteen by Pledis Entertainment and has since been under the agency’s management.

Born on 9 August 2018, Minhyun started out as a trainee and made his debut in NU’EST at the age of seventeen. Prior to his debut, he appeared in labelmate and senior Orange Caramel’s music video for ‘Shanghai Romance’. He became the talk of the town with his appearance and K-pop lovers became curious about his identity. Further, he also made an appearance in designer Park Yoon-so's Seoul Fashion Week show 'Big Park' in 2012, gaining more attention.

After being revealed as a member of the group NU’EST, they went onto release multiple albums and singles. He then joined the survival reality show ‘Produce 101’ with fellow team members JR, Baekho, and Ren. The group’s activities came to halt during their appearance on the show.

Minhyun received a lot of fame and love on the show because of his skilled singing and stunning visuals, being nicknamed ‘producer’ and ‘CEO’. He ended up receiving the 9th rank on ‘Produce 101’ and became a part of the project group Wanna One. He was the only member from NU’EST to find a place in the Top 11 and continued promotional activities with Wanna One for 1.5 years.

Minhyun returned to NU’EST’s group activities in January 2019 after a final concert with Wanna One and has since continued with them. He, along with the rest of the team’s members renewed their contract with Pledis Entertainment in February 2019. During his time as a singer, he has also continued to receive multiple brand endorsements proving his strong place as a model.

He made his lead actor debut in the JTBC drama ‘Live On’ airing from November 2020 and received praise for his acting as well.

