Happy Birthday Ok Taecyeon: Dissecting his top 3 roles feat. Vincenzo, Save Me & Dream High

Ok Taecyeon made his way into the entertainment industry after debuting as a part of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2PM. He took on the role of the main rapper and has eventually branched out into being a singer and songwriter. Taecyeon first kick-started his acting career by being a part of the drama ‘Cinderella’s sister’ and has since taken on some very versatile roles. Here, we are taking a look at some of the most notable ones.

Dream High:

Joined by the star-studded cast of Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, and IU for a classic, music school tale, Taecyeon embodied his character really well. Though the viewers’ focus was on the underdog, one could not ignore his smashing presence in the show. A true friend to his classmates, the band was complete with Jinguk’s inclusion.

Save Me:

Taking on a different tangent, Taecyeon entered the death and fear-ridden world of ‘Save Me’ where he dared to rescue the faith blinded people in a religious cult. As Sanghwan, he attempts to save people who have come under the influence of a fake priest and tries to stop his heinous actions, while also doing what’s right for his former classmate.

Vincenzo:

Our favourite on the list, Taecyeon took this role by the head and practically inserted himself to become the evil incarnate Jang Han Seok. His professionalism and the sheer contempt in his eyes every time he took on the role of the villain was enough to convince us of his fantastic acting caliber. The manic laughter that followed suit, has been lodged into our brains for a long time now.

