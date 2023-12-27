Happy Birthday Ok Taecyeon: Top 5 roles; from Vincenzo to Save Me and more

Ok Taecyeon cuts his cake on December 27. The 2PM member made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the K-drama Cinderella's Sister. Vincenzo starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin and Ok Taecyeon was released in 2021 but is still often mentioned by everyone who discusses popular South Korean dramas. The drama had a commercial value that everyone enjoyed and was a good mix of action, romance and mystery. Here is a look at the best roles played by him.

Top 5 Ok Taecyeon roles

Vincenzo

2 PM member Ok Taecyeon plays the villain in the series Vincenzo. He is the twisted psychopath villain that no one expected. Playing the role of Jang Jun Woo, the sweet and innocent intern, is one of Taecyeon’s best-known roles. Though Jang Jun Woo seems like a cute, puppy-like character, in reality, he is the CEO of one of the biggest companies who doesn’t follow acceptable moral practices which ends up hurting a lot of people. Needless to say, it's an evil character. Taecyeon undertakes the role perfectly with his sweet smile and as for his psychopath side, the evil in his eyes is palpable.

On Eric Nam’s podcast, the singer and actor opened up about the kind of roles he wishes to play. Talking about the past he discusses how JYP Entertainment wanted him to keep a clean image and not play evil roles. Giving an example Taecyeon elaborates that it was okay to play a rebellious role but not a psychopath murderer. An evil role was something he always wanted to try out.

Save Me

Save Me is a 2017 drama which has elements of thriller and horror. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Out of the World. It tells the story of a family who slowly start becoming a part of a cult. The main character and her family move to a totally new place after her father's business fails. As the family deals with the turmoil, they come across a spiritual leader who offers them the right path and hence the family gets sucked into the cult. Four young men try to save the family. The drama stars Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan and Jo Sung Ha.

Bring it On, Ghost

Bring it On, Ghost was released in 2016. The drama starring Ok Taecyeon, Kim So Hyun and Kwon Yool tells the story of a high school ghost who has been dead for 5 years and a university boy who is an exorcist with the ability to see ghosts. The romantic comedy shows the bubbling romance between the two as they fight off evil ghosts. The drama was adapted from the webtoon Let's Fight, Ghost. It was directed by Park Joon Hwan who has also made hit projects like the Alchemy of Souls series, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Because This is My First Life and more.

Blind

Blind is a thriller which features Ha Seok Jin and Jung Eun Ji along with Ok Taecyeon. The story revolves around a series of murder cases and three people who are determined to solve the mystery and catch the murderer. Ok Taecyeon took on the role of Ryu Sung Joon who is a hard-working and enthusiastic detective. His determination and hard work always keep his arrest numbers high. His older brother is a judge who is played by Ha Seok Jin. The drama is directed by Shin Yong Hwi who has also worked on Voice, Tunnel, Hide and Seek and more. Blind was released in 2022.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Secret Royal Inspector and Joy is a historical romantic comedy starring Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon. Ok Taecyeon plays the role of Ra Yi Yeon who is an undercover royal inspector. He is on his first mission and comes across Kim Jo Yi. The two together get on a mission and try to solve the cases of corruption in the capital. The drama was directed by Yoo Jong Sun. He has also directed Pale Moon, Marry Him If You Dare, Angel's Revenge and more. Lee Jae Yoon wrote the script for this drama. He has also written for The Undateables, My Unfortunate Boyfriend, Herb, Holy Daddy and more.

