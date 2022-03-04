Happy Birthday Park Min Young: The master of office romance feat What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim & more

On her third drama along the theme of office romance, Park Min Young has wowed us time and again as a fierce working woman. Her humble beginnings came through with a commercial that earned her acting roles in dramas soon after. Starting off with a shot to stardom in ‘Seungkwan Scandal’, she has been a firm placeholder of the romance scene in the many shows that followed later, with office scenarios becoming her strong suit.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim:

Her best bet so far, Park Min Young grabbed the collar world with a dominating performance alongside Park Seo Joon. The sweet and spicy mix she sprinkled throughout the show had the fans hooked to the secretary role she played.

Her Private Life:

The two sides of the same woman, once again aced by Park Min Young’s sincere efforts. She showcased the flip coin to being a careful art gallery curator by becoming a dedicated fanatic in her free time. Her love line with Kim Jae Wook was compelling and adorable all the same.

Forecasting Love and Weather:

Bringing it back to the land of office romance, Park Min Young has donned the reporter hat this time as she works at South Korea’s National Forecasting Service. Heartthrob Song Kang taking up a role opposite her, the fans are loving her authoritative vibe that soon melts around the man she likes.

