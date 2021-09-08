Happy Birthday Park So Dam: 4 must watch dramas that put the spotlight on the talented actress' versatility

Happy Birthday, Park So Dam! Most of us, in general, were introduced to Park So Dam through the 2019 Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' where she essayed the role of Kim Ki Jung, the smart and ruthlessly ambitious daughter of the Kim family, who can kill (literally) to climb higher up on the ladder of social class and prestige. Her praise-worthy performance earned her new fan-following and everyone instantly fell in love with Park So Dam's famous "Jessica Jingle" (Jeshika, we-dong-ddal, illinoi shikago. Kwa-sun-bae-neun Kim jin mo, gue-neun-ni-sa-chon, yup we are going to sing it!)

However, for K-drama enthusiasts, there is an ocean full of Park So Dam's unexplored work (dramas and movies) that fans must tap into. We are happy to recommend 4 must-watch dramas starring Park So Dam that put the spotlight on the talented actress' unmatched versatility and one bonus recommendation too.

1. My First Time

Park So Dam's first full-fledged acting role on TV and our first recommendation as well. The series centers around six young people who gather on the rooftop of Tae-oh's house as their hideout. They each have their own story. It stars some of our favourite names in K-drama land - SHINee's Minho, Kim Min Jae, Jung Yoo Jin, and Lee Yi Kyung. Park So Dam plays the protagonist Han Song Yi opposite Tae Oh (SHINee Minho). It is an eight-episode mini-series, so do check it out.

2. A Beautiful Mind

Despite poor viewership ratings, 'A Beautiful Mind' is a drama you must not miss at any cost. Inspired by Mary Shelley's gothic novel Frankenstein, it narrates the story of a world-renowned but unsympathetic neurosurgeon and his involvement with the mysterious deaths in the hospital he works in. Park So Dam plays Gye Jin Sung, a traffic policewoman who upholds her sense of morality and principles at the highest level. However, she goes out of her way to help the unsympathetic neurosurgeon and help him recover his lost humanity. The drama stars notables names like Jang Hyuk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Park Se Young.

3. Cinderella with Four Knights

Need a fun and frolic K-drama to watch this weekend? Park So Dam starter 'Cinderella with Four Knights' is highly recommended. A K-drama style adaptation of the classic 'Cinderella', this drama is sweet, frisky and thoroughly enjoyable. Park So Dam plays the strong-willed Eun Ha Won, who gets the golden chance to live with four handsome knights and of course meet the love of her life in Kang Ji Woon (Jung II Woo). The drama stars Ahn Jae Hyun and Apink's Son Naeun in supporting roles as well.

4. Record Of Youth

Park So Dam's return to television was much-awaited and we are happy to announce that, 'Record Of Youth' lived up to its hype. Starring Park So Dam, Park Bo Gum, and Byeon Woo Seok in lead roles, 'Record Of Youth' follows the lives of three young people in the fashion industry and how they strive to achieve their dreams and love without losing hope. Park So Dam plays Ahn Jeong Ha, a makeup artist, and a fangirl, who quits her office job to start her own beauty salon. Inspiring and fulfilling, this drama will fill your heart with gratitude.

Bonus recommendation:

Park So Dam has starred in many acclaimed films and that warrants another list altogether, but we have one special film recommendation to share for our readers.

5. The Silenced

Starring two powerhouse actresses Park So Dam and Park Bo Young, 'The Silenced' is a mystery-thriller film set during the period of the Japanese occupation in Korea. Park So Dam plays a supporting character named Hong Yeon Deok, a student at a mysterious all-girls boarding school where some students have gone missing. She is helping the protagonist Cha Ju Ran (played by Park Bo Young) uncover the truth behind the horrors they’ve experienced. The "Park" girls deliver excellent performances in this highly recommended film.

