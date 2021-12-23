Happy Birthday Park Yoo Na: 4 memorable roles by this talented actress feat 'True Beauty' & more

Happy Birthday, Park Yoo Na! This gorgeous and talented actress has had an enviable career in the showbiz so far, and don't let her young age fool you, she's truly a gifted actor! Park Yoo Na graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School in the Practical Dance Department and began her career by appearing in many music videos, including iKON‘s 'WYD' and Super Junior‘s Yesung’s 'Here I Am'. She is all set to star in Disney Plus' 'Rookies' as Ki Han Na alongside Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin. We take a look at 4 of her most memorable roles so far.

1. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Her first screen collaboration with Cha Eun Woo was via this beautiful drama! She played the role of chemistry student Yoo Eun, who hangs out with the college gang which includes Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang), Do Kyung Seok (Cha Eun Woo) and others. Despite a brief, supporting role, she was really liked by fans.

2. SKY Castle

The role that put her on the map and showed everyone why she is an actress of substance! Park Yoo Na plays Cha Se Ri, No Seung Hye (Yoon Se Ah) and Cha Min Hyuk (Kim Byung Chul) 'ideal' daughter. She is the MD of a nightclub who lies about being a student at Harvard University. Her confrontation scene with her father is applause-worthy and she truly showcases her mettle as an actress.

3. Hotel Del Luna

She stunned fans in a dual role as Princess Song Hwa (in the olden times) who was killed by Man Wol (IU) on her wedding night as revenge. After spending several lifetimes atoning for her sins, she is reincarnated as Lee Mi Ra (modern times), a doctor and Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) ex-girlfriend. She returns to South Korea hoping to rekindle her romance with Chan Sung, but later, ironically, becomes the girlfriend of Park Young Soo, (the reincarnation of Yeon-woo).

4. True Beauty

Her second on-screen collaboration with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, was nothing short of amazing! She played the beautiful, fiesty and 'girl crush' Kang Su Jin who is Lim Ju Kyung (Moon Ga Young)'s best friend who secretly harbours a crush on Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo). She gets incredibly jealous when Lim Ju Kyung and Lee Su Ho begin to date and tries to sabotage their relationship, only to repent for her mistakes in the end.

