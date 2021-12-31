Happy Birthday PSY: Who is the man behind the hit song Gangnam Style & label P NATION?

Park Jae Sang, widely known by his stage name PSY, is a South Korean singer, rapper, producer and more. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, the words, “Oppa Gangnam Style” might. A viral fame of the early 2010s, everyone can recall the bouncy dance steps of the 2012 number headlined by the man himself.

Through initial difficulties of his self-made music, which caused him to pay substantial fines to the South Korean government, PSY’s unique style and a distinct sound fortified his standing in the scene. At one point he was also nicknamed “The Bizarre Singer”, which only further piqued the public’s interests in his music.

After joining Yang Hyun Suk’s YG Entertainment, people looked forward to more of his hits like ‘Champion’ which saw fame owing to the World Cup in Seoul. Meanwhile, he continued to release quirky and essentially remarkable music. Soon, his popularity saw a soar like never before and one can only attest it to the ‘Gangnam Style’ phenomenon that moved global celebrities like Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Tom Cruise to jump on the trend. The song broke YouTube music video records and charts worldwide.

Where everyone from kids to elders, tapped along to a song that seemed to have taken over their minds and playlists, it was a big moment from the South Korean star who had seen his fame on a continual rise.

Now a household name, the world waited with bated breath to discover the marvelous man’s upcoming music. He delivered hits like ‘New Face’, ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Hangover’ next. His departure from YG Entertainment saw him establishing his own label P NATION and he soon signed with his first artist, Jessi. Since then, artists HyunA, Dawn, Crush and most recently Heize have become the valuable additions of his agency.

Gearing up for another solo release in the coming year, PSY seems to be in no mood to stop and we cannot wait for more!

