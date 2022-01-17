Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Beena Tripathi to Neeti Singh, 5 roles by powerhouse actor that prove her mettle

Rasika Dugal has turned a year older today. While some know Rasika as the spunky Beena Tripathi from the Mirzapur series, others might remember her as Safiyah Manto, the bespectacled woman with inner strength, and author Saadat Hasan Manto’s wife in the critically acclaimed film Manto by Nandita Das. No matter where you first watched Rasika Dugal, no matter which is your favorite performance by her, we can all agree on the fact that the artist delivers quite the memorable acts on screen, irrespective of the length of her screen time.

Rasika Dugal made her debut in 2007 with a small role in the film Anwar. In her over a decade-long career, she went on to feature in several films, television shows, and series. However, it is in the recent years of the OTT revolution especially, that Rasika has emerged as one of the top names that come to mind when one thinks of skilled actors in showbiz.

So, on Rasika Dugal’s birthday today, we are going to celebrate the actor in her by having a look at a few of her performances in the world of web series.

Take a look:

1. Beena Tripathi (Mirzapur 1 and 2)

Rasika Dugal’s performance as the feisty Beena Tripathi in the crime thriller series Mirzapur came as a surprise to many. Dugal efficiently got into the skin of a woman who is not the regular damsel in distress made out of homemakers in most shows and films. She’s vulnerable, yet manipulative, and knows how to make it out as a survivor in a predominantly man’s world.

2. Neeti Singh (Delhi Crime)

In Delhi Crime’s Neeti Singh, Rasika gave viewers a glimpse of a brave and idealistic police officer. Rasika’s performance was appreciated by viewers and critics alike in the seven-episode series based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, which went on to win the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards.

3. Dr Meera Kapoor (Out Of Love)

Rasika Dugal leads the show called Out Of Love, in which she essays the role of doctor Meera Kapoor who discovers that her husband Akarsh (played by Purab Kohli), has been cheating on her. Rasika nails this role too well, as she takes us inside the mind of a woman who has been deceived in love, is hurting, and then seeks out revenge for the same.

4. Nutan Yadav (Made In Heaven)

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s nine-episode web series, Made In Heaven explores the eccentricities involved in the drama that are Indian weddings, through its protagonists, wedding planners Karan and Tara. Rasika Dugal plays a bride named Nutan Yadav in one of the episodes, where she is forced to marry a boy against her wishes, to further her father’s political ambitions. Although Rasika features in a single episode, she ensures to make most of her screen time to give viewers a glimpse of her talent.

5. Savita Kapoor (A Suitable Boy)

In this BBC series adapted from the 1993 novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, we get to see yet another range of Rasika’s acting prowess. Helmed by noted filmmaker Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy, features Rasika as the traditional, simple-minded, and ideal daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law, Savita Kapoor, a character different in tonality than the rest in this list.

Each character portrayed by Rasika Dugal on screen is a testimony to the fact that she is a powerhouse of talent, don’t you think?

On that note, we wish Rasika Dugal a very happy birthday!

