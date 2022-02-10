Happy Birthday Red Velvet’s Seulgi: 4 incredible songs that featured the ‘Queen of Collabs’

Today’s Seulgi’s birthday and so, on this joyous occasion, let’s take a look at the various songs that the incredibly talented performer and vocalist participated in. Seulgi, is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet and its sub-unit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi. She is also a member of South Korean supergroup GOT the Beat.

‘Wow Thing’ by SM Station X 0

The song is by Seulgi from Red Velvet, soloist and former I.O.I member Chungha, SinB from Viviz (formerly member of GFriend) and Soyeon from (G)I-dle. The single was released on 28 September, 2018, by SM Entertainment. A bright, R&B-influenced pop song, "Wow Thing" puts the foursome's powerful vocals in the spotlight and showcases their dynamic through its accompanying music video. The song emphasizes self-love and confidence in one’s own actions, urging people to be positive while finding their own path.

‘Selfish’ by MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Seulgi

‘Selfish’ is the solo debut digital single by Moonbyul. It was released on May 23, 2017. The song takes the word and adds positive connotations saying that it’s completely alright to be selfish and to look out for themselves. It’s a warm and supportive song that is sure to give anyone a confidence boost!

On December 28, BamBam released the collaborative single with Red Velvet’s Seulgi and the choreography along with their heavenly voices proved to be a beautiful combination. Talking about finding themselves in the broken world, the two went on an adventure to find their true selves. The addictive instrumental and sweet lyrics add to the song.

‘Eeny Meeny’ by TVXQ’s U-Know feat. Seulgi

While she didn’t participate vocally, she stole all the attention with her beauty and amazing dance skills. Released in January 2021, ‘Eeny Meeny’ is a bouncy, addictive track which shows off U-KNOW’s clear vocals and fun delivery. The lyrics encourage an indecisive woman to decide between the singer and another man in a way that should be as simple as the children’s game ‘eeny meeny miny moe.’

