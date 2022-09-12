Happy Birthday RM: BTS leader’s four pillars as Kim Namjoon- music, poetry, art and rap

Poetry: Not many would know that RM’s smooth flow stems from his likeness towards poetry. Long before he began working on song lyrics, the younger Kim Namjoon would dedicate himself to writing stanzas of poetry. His deep rooted rhythmic understanding and rhymes come from an early introduction and development from writing and improvising poems.

BTS member RM is a master of many things- rap, composing, lyricism, art, books and the list continues. However, he is also a master of mind and matter- that saying he knows how to win one’s thoughts and their heart with his actions. As Kim Namjoon, along with the world, celebrates 28 years of his existence, we take a look at the many things he has dedicated himself to.

Rap:

Starting as an underground rapper is not an easy task for anyone but especially for an Asian child whose parents have recognised his academic talents. Having scored 148 for his IQ, and secured himself a spot in the top 1 percent of the country’s students, RM’s determination towards his interests eventually made him convince his family for a rap related career. He began as Runch Randa, the rookie rapper.

Music:

After establishing a spot for himself as one seventh of Bangtan Sonyeondan, he began pulsing out the many musical talents he had stored and honed for years. His experience having worked with multiple groups during his earlier days in the underground scene allowed him to cater to a hip-hop style that he further developed with his fellow BTS members. He has been credited on all albums that BTS has released and continues to be one of the youngest frontrunners in the K-pop field.

Art:

As his interests developed, so did his understanding of the many types of art forms. RM has always dedicated himself to learning more about global artists including painters, sculptors, among others and repeatedly shows his interest in admiring them. He keeps books close to him, always burying himself into knowledge about the unending details of the world. Now, having his own space, he collects art and has raised the people’s interests in all the galleries and museums that he visits, slowly becoming a promoter and a globally known art collector.

