Happy Birthday Rosé: 5 of our favourite song covers by the BLACKPINK member

Girl group BLACKPINK’s member Rosé turns 25 today (international age)! In the few hours since the clock struck midnight on February 11, Rosé has already blessed us with not one, not two, but three live studio covers. Though it’s the BLACKPINK member’s birthday, it’s us who are receiving gifts from the talented star. After teasing the covers through her Instagram account, Rosé uploaded covers of Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’, Neck Deep’s ‘December’, and Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to her YouTube channel. To celebrate Rosé’s birthday, we’re taking a look at the BLACKPINK member’s previous song covers!

1. If It Is You by Jung Seunghwan (2017)

Performed in 2017 at ‘King of Masked Singer’, Rosé’s cover of Jung Seunghwan’s balled ‘If It Is You’ stole everyone’s hearts, and her distinctive voice made us figure out her identity in an instant despite the mask!

2. Eyes Closed by Halsey (2019)

Uploaded in 2019, this was another special birthday surprise by Rosé for her beloved BLINKS. Rosé had previously covered Halsey’s ‘Eyes Closed’ in 2018 in BLACKPINK’s first concert in Japan, and released the studio version the next year.

3. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer (2021)

Rosé’s cover of ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’ in the first episode of JTBC’s variety show ‘Sea of Hope’ not only blew us away, but also left the original singer, John Mayer, thoroughly impressed as he shared the link of the cover to his Twitter account, with the words “This is gorgeous”.

4. The Only Exception by Paramore (2021)

In the third episode of ‘Sea of Hope’, Rosé threw it back to 2009 with her stripped-back cover of Paramore’s ‘The Only Exception’. She had previously covered the ballad in 2020 in an Instagram livestream, accompanied by LØREN on the guitar.

5. Wildfire by Cautious Clay (2021)

With less than a week to go before we said goodbye to 2021, Rosé dropped a live cover of Cautious Clay’s single ‘Wildfire’ to her YouTube channel. With Rosé strumming her guitar as a beautiful sunset colours the sky behind her in soft shades of orange and yellow, this cover is an absolute pleasure to listen to.

The HallyuTalk team reacted to some viral videos of Rosé and it's something you should definitely check out!

Which is your favourite cover by BLACKPINK’s Rosé? Let us know in the comments below!

