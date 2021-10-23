Happy Birthday Seo In Guk: 4 starring roles of the singer turned actor which underlines his immense talent

Happy Birthday, Seo In Guk! The supremely talented singer-songwriter turned actor turns 34 years old today (35 years in Korean age). Seo In Guk was born in Ulsan, South Korea to a nuclear family consisting of his parents and a younger sister. Seo In Guk grew up in relative poverty, where his parents worked laborious jobs to make ends meet. Seo In Guk trained as a ssireum wrestler, learnt boxing and mixed martial arts in school and is a Hapkido 2nd dan. He decided to become a singer at the age of ten, after being inspired by the Korean rock musician Kim Jung Min.

He performed at family gatherings and school events and went on to study Applied Music at Daebul University, also auditioning at entertainment agencies. He launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009. After repeatedly being rejected and told to lose weight, he struggled with bulimia for a time. Eventually, he made his acting breakthrough in 'Reply 1997' and today he is known as one of the prominent singers-actors of the South Korean entertainment industry. Today on his birthday we take a look at 4 starring roles of Seo In Guk which underlines his immense talent.

1. Reply 1997

The first in the 'Reply series', Seo In Guk showcased his natural acting abilities in the role of the quiet yet devoted character of Yoon Yoon Jae, who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend Shi Won, played by Jung Eun Ji. Seo In Guk was adorable in his debut lead role and his on-screen chemistry with Jung Eun Ji was loved by fans as well.

2. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

The official Korean remake of the 2002 Japanese series 'Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi', is easily one of Seo In Guk's best dramas! A mystery-thriller drama, it revolves around Kim Moo Jung (Seo In Guk) a complex, mysterious man with a forgotten past. He falls in love with Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min), who is undergoing her own growing pains. Eventually, Kim Moo Jung discovers that his life is intertwined with that of Yoo Jin Kang's which eventually unfolds the mystery behind his father's death and more. A must watch show!

3. Master's Sun

It takes amazing confidence to hold your own against talented actors like Gong Hyo Jin and So Ji Sub and Seo In Guk did just that with 'Master's Sun'. Seo In Guk plays Kang Woo, a former soldier who served in the Zaytun Division of the South Korean Army, which was deployed to Iraq in the mid-2000s. After his discharge, he uses that experience and skill set in pursuing a job in the private sector, thus leading him to become hired as the head of security of Joong Won's shopping mall company, played by So Ji Sub. His character eventually finds himself involved with Gong Hyo Jin's character, through various encounters and how that affects him. A brave choice indeed!

4. Doom At Your Service

After a spate of dark, mystery thriller dramas, it was nice to see Seo In Guk in a romantic role with the fantasy-romance drama 'Doom At Your Service', opposite Park Bo Young. Seo In Guk plays Myeol Mang, a messenger between God and humans who only follows fate without any intention nor passion. Growing tired of his immortal life of bringing misfortune and destruction, he decides to end the world and thus bring doom upon himself, but his intense love for Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young gets in his way. 'Doom At Your Service' will leave you feeling heartbroken.

