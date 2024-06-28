Happy Birthday Seohyun: Girls' Generation member's acting career highlights ft Private Lives, Love and Leashes, more

Girls' Generation's Seohyun has established herself as an all-rounder. She made her debut as a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation and later also took up acting and performing in musicals as her career. Not only has she maintained her solo career as a musician, she also remains a part of the group. Here is a look at Seohyun's acting career.

Best K-dramas and films starring Seohyun

Private Lives

Private Lives is a thriller romance which revolves around a group of swindlers who come across a nation's secret which they must reveal. But they have to go against a large corporation in order to do so. The cast comprises Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Young Min and Tae Won Seok.

Love and Leashes

Love and Leashes is adapted from the webtoon written by Winter. The film talks about sex positivity and BDSM. The romance comedy follows an unlikely office pair who come close to each other after they discover that they might be interested in exploring similar sexual kinks, pleasures, and more. Seo Hyun and Lee Jun Young appear in the main roles.

Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits is set in the 1920s when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule. The action melodrama tells the story of people who are deprived of their livelihood. They decide to take matters into their own hands and take a shot for their family and friends. Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, and Lee Ho Jung take on the main roles in the drama.

Advertisement

Bad Thief, Good Thief

Bad Thief, Good Thief is a drama about thieves who belong to different backgrounds and have varied life stories. It focuses on their lives and explains how these thieves belonged to financially poor situations and had to end up living through the wrong means to sustain a living. Ji Hyun Woo, Seohyun, Kim Ji Hoon and Im Ju Eun headline the drama.

So I Married an Anti-Fan

So I Married an Anti-Fan is a Chinese film based on the novel by Kim Eun Jung. It tells the story of an entertainment reporter who loses her job as she tries to report about a celebrity without his consent. So she decides to be an anti-fan. She is given one more chance when she is contacted to participate in a reality show. EXO's Chanyeol, Mabel Yuan and Seohyun star in the film.

More about Seohyun

Seohyun is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee, Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. Members include Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

Advertisement

She marked her debut as a soloist in 2017 with the extended playlist Don't Say No. In 2019, she parted ways with SM Entertainment and joined Namoo Actors but still remains a part of the group.

She kicked off her acting career in 2013 Passionate Love. Seohyun has also worked on hits like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Jinxed at First and more. The actress has also appeared in musicals including Moon Embracing the Sun, Gone with the Wind and Mama Mia.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s song BOOMBAYAH makes unexpected cameo in Despicable Me 4