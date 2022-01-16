Happy Birthday SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan: A funny and fascinating introduction to the mood maker of the group

Seungkwan is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and entertainer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the popular South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN. Apart from his group's activities, Seungkwan is known as an entertainment figure for his active participation in Korean variety shows such as MBC's ‘Unexpected Q’, ‘Prison Life of Fools’, and tvN's ‘Racket Boys’.

Even if one is not a Carat, they have seen Seungkwan, whether through variety shows or music shows, he stands out for his witty and hilarious quips. Dubbed as the singer with ‘honey-like vocals’ Seungkwan is more than just a talented artist, he is a mood maker for the group as well as acts like a caring mom. So here is a small introduction to the funny, talented and sweet member of SEVENTEEN:-

His humour

Seungkwan is, hands down, one of the funniest members of SEVENTEEN and that’s saying a lot since the entire group has way too many jokesters. His humour is right up the alley of many Carats. One can see the fast paced quips he whips out during an episode of ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’, a variety show by the group. Here are a couple of ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ episodes to understand and binge on his hilarious expressions and lines.

Made for variety shows

Being hilarious also brings about the need for showmanship and he definitely has it! In a group of 13 members, he manages to stand out with his confidence and love for the spotlight. In many variety shows like ‘Knowing Bros’, ‘Amazing Saturday’, etc, his funny personality has brought a lot of attention to him, to the point where he even won ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards. Since the beginning, he made quite the impression with anyone who comes across him.

His dynamics with group members

Being together since a young age has made the members extremely comfortable with each other, which means that even in front of the camera, their true dynamics show and it's honestly extremely entertaining to watch. Being one of the younger members, he respects the older members but since they all grew up together, he also treats them like family. The funniest dynamic he shares is with Hoshi, DK and Dino.

Caring, Sweet and Sensitive

Seungkwan is also known to be one of the most caring members. He takes care of everyone around him. He once handed out tangerines to reporters at 5AM without being asked to do so. When one of the members is feeling upset, he mimics the voices of people, like their CEO, to make them laugh. He does everything in his power to make sure that his members are doing well and even carries medication for them when travelling for concerts. He gets really moved when he sees their fans at concerts, and he takes song lyrics’ meanings very seriously.

With Seungkwan turning 24, we hope to see him active for a long time because he is the happy pill in the lives of his members as well as Carats!

