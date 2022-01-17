Happy Birthday SF9's Chani: 4 K dramas that put the spotlight on his amazing talent as an actor

Happy Birthday to SF9's multi-talented member Chani! Chani, known as Kang Chan Hee was born on January 17, 2000, in Daejeon, South Korea. He turns 22 years old (23 years in Korean age). He began his career as a child actor and was part of various classic K-dramas which include 'Listen to my Heart', 'The Innocent Man' and 'The Queen's Classroom'. He eventually graduated to singing and performing on the stage. In 2015, he was a part of the pre-debut team Neoz School under FNC Entertainment as a member of the first group called NEOZ. He debuted in October 2016 with SF9 and the single 'Fanfare'. But despite that, Chani continues his love for acting and has headlined many K-dramas in recent years. We take a look at 4 K-dramas where he may not have played the lead role, but has elevated the drama with merely his presence in it! Read on to find out.

1. Signal

SF9's Chani starred in this highly-acclaimed crime-thriller-fantasy drama starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo and Cho Jin Woong in the lead roles. Chani played Park Seon Woo, Park Hae Young's younger brother. Park Hae Young, essayed by Lee Je Hoon. Park Hae Young is a criminal profiler who finds the mysterious walkie-talkie by accident and uses it to solve crimes. Chani portrayed his part to perfection.

2. SKY Castle

Chani once again joined a high-ranking K-drama and shone brightly as an important part of the series! He essays the role of Hwang Woo Joo, who is Soo Im's stepson who is treated like her own son. He is a kind-hearted young man who is well-mannered, good at studies and helps out students in need.

3. True Beauty

Chani essayed the role of Jung Se Yeon, Lee Suho and Han Seo Jun's best friend who died by suicide. He is shown to be a K-Pop idol under Move Entertainment, who jumps off a tall building unable to deal with harsh online shaming and fake scandals. His tragic demise causes a rift between Lee Suho (ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) and causes Lee Suho to feel guilt-ridden and angry towards himself. Chani also lent his voice to the heartbreakingly beautiful OST 'Starlight'.

4. Imitation

Chani proves his mettle as an actor yet again with KBS2' idol-drama 'Imitation'. Chani plays Lee Eun Jo, a former member of the boy group SHAX, whose sudden disappearance causes havoc amongst the members of the group and their management. His sudden re-appearance brings many untold truths to light. Despite his brief role, Chani was wonderful in his appearance.

