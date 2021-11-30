Happy Birthday Shin Sung Rok: 5 roles that displayed his perplexing acting skills

Shin Sung Rok made his acting debut in 2003 with the sitcom ‘A Problem at a Younger Brother’s House’ and even though it was a supporting role, it still marked the beginning of a long but fruitful career for the versatile actor. While doing the musical Dracula, Shin Sung Rok was cast in his first substantial onscreen role, in the risqué cable drama ‘Hyena’ (2006) Supporting roles in dramas and films followed, notably in ‘Thank You’ (2007) and ‘My Life's Golden Years’ (also known as All About My Family, 2008).

As he starred in one hit musical after another, he continued to impress critics with his acting performances, his strong and powerful baritone vocals and his delicate and clear alto notes. He is now considered a top musical star, even drawing fans from outside Korea to his shows. Definitely Neighbors (2010) further boosted his TV profile; for his role as a difficult chef who falls in love with an older divorcee, Shin Sung Rok won Best Supporting Actor in a Weekend/Daily Drama at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards. His most popular drama yet was the romantic comedy ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013), in which he appeared as a villainous businessman. This was followed by supporting roles in the 2014 series ‘Trot Lovers’ (as a talent agency CEO), ‘Liar Game’ (as the host of a reality show), and ‘The King's Face’ (as a face reader).

Here are some other roles that brought him to the world of K-Dramas:-

Shin Sung Rok portrayed the villainous businessman, Lee Jae Kyung. He is the heir of the S&C Group and older brother of Lee Hwi Kyoung who is a high school friend of Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), a famous actress. He did an amazing job of acting as the man who always has a scheme up his sleeves and will do absolutely anything to get the position he wants.

Perfume

He plays the role of Seo Yi Do, a top designer. Although he appears to be the perfect man on the outside, his personality leaves something to be desired. On top of that, he has about 52 phobias and 35 allergies. He truly stood out in this drama as the jealous and petulant man who slowly realises his love for Min Ye Rin (Go Won Hee). The actions he takes while on a jealous trip is truly a hilarious thing to watch

The Last Empress

Shin Sung Rok plays the role of the arrogant emperor who cheats on his empress (Jang Na Ra) with his long time lover (Lee Elijah). He beautifully displayed the change from the arrogance and ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude to the ‘puppy love’ and sweet side of the Emperor.

Shin Sung Rok as Gi Tae Ung was definitely a sight to see! His seriousness as the senior NIS agent was very well portrayed. He did a great job at declaring his presence even amongst strong actors like Lee Seungg Gi and Bae Suzy.

Shin Sung Rok as Seo Jin, a father and a husband of a close-knit family, has been living a successful life as the youngest person to become a director at a construction company. He displayed the true feelings of a father and husband when his family mysteriously vanishes. The sadness, fear, anger and betrayal were so well portrayed that it just sucks the viewers into the world of ‘Kairos’.

