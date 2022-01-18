Happy Birthday Shin Ye Eun: Comparing characters from ‘He Is Psychometric’ and ‘More Than Friends’

Shin Ye Eun is a South Korean actress and made her debut shortly after as an actress in the 2018 web series ‘A-Teen’. She also appeared in DAY6's ‘Shoot Me’ music video. In August 2018, Shin Ye Eun signed with JYP Entertainment. In 2019, Shin Ye Eun landed her first lead role in the fantasy television series ‘He Is Psychometric’ where she starred opposite Park Jin Young (GOT7). She also reprised her role as Do Ha Na in the second season of ‘A-Teen’. In 2020, she starred in KBS2's ‘Welcome’ alongside Kim Myung Soo.

Even though she has not appeared in many dramas, her popularity has increased over her two fan favourite dramas ‘He Is Psychometric’ and ‘More Than Friends’ so let’s compare their characters like Yoo Jae In (He Is Psychometric) and Kyung Woo Yeon (More Than Friends).

Yoo Jae In

A smart young woman whose father was framed for arson. She meets Lee Ahn at the age of 19 after transferring to his high school. Her dream is to become a prosecutor and clear her father's name, but she eventually becomes a police officer. She is a strong and independent woman and does everything in her power to help the people around her. Shin Ye Eun completely blended into her character very well and she displayed her emotions as a wounded and calculative person in a distinctive manner.

Kyung Woo Yeon

A cheerful person who received many awards in school but now works as a calligraphist and has a part-time job. She had a crush on Lee Soo (Ong Seung Woo) for over 10 years but got rejected twice. She dates men thinking she will fall for him after dating but her conflicting feelings for Lee Soo always gets in the way. She is a more calm and feminine character.

Major Character Differences

Yoo Jae In is an extremely meticulous person who tries her best to be of service to those around her, just like her wrongly accused father. She tends to hide her true emotions because she doesn’t want to burden anyone with her problems while Kyung Woo Yeon is the exact opposite, she carries her heart on her sleeve and emotions on her face- she is very easy to read. Her feelings for her best friend were never concealed because she believed in being vocal. She is a soft and sweet character, with a lot more feminine qualities than Yoo Jae In.

