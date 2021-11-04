Happy Birthday So Ji Sub: Top 3 stellar performances that shaped him as an actor

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 02:26 PM IST  |  20.6K
   
So Ji Sub at an event
So Ji Sub at an event : courtesy of News1
So Ji Sub turns 44 today and the South Korean actor has quite the notable list when it comes to his iconic portrayals. Starting out as a model, So Ji Sub often claims to have no interest in the entertainment industry in the beginning. Now, a part time rapper, So Ji Sub has collected lots of roles that would disagree with him. Today we are taking a look at 3 of our favourite roles from the actor.

 

I'm Sorry, I Love You:

If you’re an old school K-drama fanatic, it’d be hard to miss this one in your top dramas list. One after the other, the dialogues from ‘I'm Sorry, I Love You’ have become world-famous and have lent inspiration to multiple modern drama scenes. Cha Moo Hyuk’s enigmatic love confession that would now be called out for its toxic nature was once the most epic line. So Ji Sub’s personification of a con man was no less deserving of a standing ovation.

 

Master's Sun:

Challenging a disparate character of a conglomerate’s President, So Ji Sub was every bit a charming man in the supernatural series that launched both himself and co-actor Gong Hyo Jin to fame. With the change in his character’s emotions and expressions, one could very definitely see the growth of So Ji Sub that had taken over a landmine of hits and misses in his career.


Oh My Venus:

The most beloved of all, sweet and delightful to a girl who wishes to lose weight, the love story of Kim Young Ho and Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) plays out much like the notes of a piano. We are introduced to a new method of sending cheek pulled flying kisses that have become synonymous with the show, all thanks to the leads. This one’s a personal favourite on our list.

 

What is your favourite So Ji Sub role? Let us know below.

