Happy Birthday Song Hye Kyo: 3 fab roles from the inexplicable beauty feat. ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Even as she moves on from her 30s, we are always baffled at how Song Hye Kyo has remained a pioneer of the old school K-dramaworld and has carried it very effortlessly to the new age as well! Staying on top of her game all through the years, we have chosen 3 roles to highlight today.

Autumn in My Heart:

The role that set her apart from her peers, launching Song Hye Kyo into stardom, ‘Autumn in My Heart’ is a wonderment, to say the least. Backed by two stellar co-stars in the form of Song Seung Heon and Won Bin. She acted as Eun Suh, a girl mixed up in her family’s mess. At the peak of the Korean melodrama scene, it received critical acclaim for the acting and story.

That Winter, the Wind Blows:

Alongside Jo In Sung, Song Hye Kyo takes on being a chaebol with visual impairment. Her portrayal of a beautiful woman who prefers to live alone and how she falls in love with a playboy threw fans off the mark. She carried the character with style and pomp.

Descendants of the Sun:

Any K-drama fan would know how this show skyrocketed Song Hye Kyo’s fame once again. Alongside her co-star Song Joong Ki, an entire team was determined to make this a success. Song Hye Kyo was a Doctor who ends up falling deeply for one of the special forces soldiers. Multiple award-worthy scenes later, the two end up together, just like the world that fell for her charms again.

Song Hye Kyo is starring in the ongoing drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ alongside Jang Ki Yong and fans are excited to see how this new venture for her pans out.

