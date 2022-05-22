Happy Birthday Suho: A look back on the successful career of EXO’s diligent leader and talented vocalist

Kim Junmyeon (born May 22, 1991), better known by his stage name Suho (meaning ‘guardian’ in Korean), is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. Suho became a trainee through SM Entertainment's Casting System in 2006 when he was 16 years old, after being discovered on the streets by an SM casting manager. Suho was introduced as the tenth member of EXO on February 15, 2012. The group debuted in April 2012 with the extended play ‘Mama’ with him as their leader. In April 2015, he was a regular cast member in the KBS variety show ‘Fluttering India’, where they explored a few places in Mumbai, India. For all the old EXO-Ls out there, this is definitely a throwback!

Coming to his solo music, on March 30, 2020, Suho released his debut EP, ‘Self-Portrait’ and its lead single ‘Let's Love’, becoming the fourth EXO member to have debuted as a solo artist. He won all three main music shows in Korean broadcast during the week and became the first EXO member to do so. ‘Self-Portrait’ features six tracks of different pop and rock genres. The lead single ‘Let's Love’ is described as a modern rock song with a warm atmosphere. The lyrics convey a message about mustering the courage to express love, even if you feel clumsy or inadequate.

On April 4, 2022, Suho released second mini album ‘Grey Suit’ with the title track of the same. The EP contains six tracks. The title track had an emo rock feel to it with a sentimental instrumental added to it, giving the listeners some tension before the release in the chorus. The lyrics talk about Suho experiencing a loss of colours after the love of his life leaves him and how the two worlds were contrasting and he’d rather be with her than experience the colourless world.

Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018). From July to August 2018, Suho starred in the musical ‘The Man Who Laughs’ in the role of Gwynplaine, a pure character with a monster-like face. He received standing ovations and positive feedback for his role from the audience on the musical's first day. He also starred in ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

