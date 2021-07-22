Happy Birthday Tablo: Presenting some lesser known facts about the talented rapper & producer

Happy Birthday, Epik High's Tablo! Tablo is known by his Korean name Lee Seon Woong and his English name, Daniel Armand Lee is a rapper-producer and leader of the Korean hip-hop group, Epik High! Tablo was born in Seoul, South Korea to Korean parents and lived in many countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Canada, before finally settling down in his home country South Korea.

Tablo became employed as a lyricist while still in high school. Under the supervision of Tobias Wolff, Tablo graduated from Stanford University with honours in English literature and creative writing. He formed Epik High in 2001 alongside Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz. The group has since released 10 full-length albums and 1 EP, with Tablo having produced and co-written all the songs. One of the founding members of the Korean hip-hop scene and making it popular, Tablo is a formidable force to reckon with. Artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids' Bang Chan have time and again said that Epik High and Tablo are their biggest musical inspirations! On his birthday today, we list six lesser-known facts about the talented hip-hop artist, Tablo. Read below to find out.

1. He is an author - Yes, the talented hip-hop artist and lyricist has authored two books. He published Pieces of You in 2008, which is a collection of stories written by Tablo and then BloNote in 2016, which is a compilation of the short messages he received on his show Dreaming with Tablo. Of course, It became a bestseller.

2. His INFINITE connection - During their tenure at Woolim Entertainment, Epik High helped produce the K-pop boy band INFINITE. Tablo and his bandmate, Mithra Jin wrote lyrics for the band’s debut mini-album, First Invasion.

3. He was in an Underground Hip-Hop scene - While he was studying at Stanford University, Tablo was associated with an underground hip hop group, 4n Objectz!

4. He is a CEO - He is the founder of independent music label HIGHGRND (High Ground), which housed bands Hyukoh and The Black Skirts.

5.His tryst with Acting - He made his acting debut in the TV show 'Nonstop' and has also acted in other TV shows such as 'High Kick', 'Woman of Matchless Beauty.'

6. Map The Soul reference - BTS' RM paid a stunning tribute to Epik High's new digital single 'Rain Song'. He tweeted that he was listening to the song and captioned the tweet saying "Tinking about the past #070809".Fans were quick to point out that this was in reference to Epik High's album 'Map The Soul' which was released in March 2009 and has served as an inspiration to BTS' own Map Of The Soul series!

