Happy Birthday The8: 4 impressive endeavours taken on by the sassy fashionista of SEVENTEEN

Xu Minghao, born 7 November 1997, better known as The8, is a Chinese singer, songwriter, and dancer based in South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN and its subunit ‘Performance Unit’. In 2019 he had his official solo debut. In 2019 he served as one of the two dance mentors (alongside Jolin Tsai) in the Chinese survival show ‘Youth With You’.

Day Day Up

Day Day Up is a popular Chinese talk show broadcast on Hunan Television. The show is co-hosted by Wang Han, Da Zhang Wei, and Wang Yibo. It has drawn great attention from the public especially student groups and other young people for its humor, style, and public figures who appear as guests. The8 joined in 2010 as a young person in the pre-debut days and re-joined for a couple episodes in 2019.

Real Class: Elementary School

Foreign K-pop idol members learn Korean from elementary school children. Korean elementary school students become Korean teachers for foreign K-pop idol members for a day. After debuting with SEVENTEEN, The8 also landed the television role. Other members are Momo from TWICE, Amber Liu from f(x), Ten from NCT/WayV and Henry Lau.

Chao Yin Zhan Ji

Chao Yin Zhan Ji is an idol partnership competitive reality show jointly produced by Tencent Video. The program focuses on finding new trends in music and music creation. The8 was joined by band member Jun, Samuel, who was part of the group pre-debut, Yan An from Pentagon, Fu Long Fei, Wu Jia Cheng, Vin Zhou and Eric Zhou.

Youth with You

A survival show featuring 100 contestants where 9 people end up debuting in a group called UNINE. It is the second season of Idol Producer. The contestants go through a series of challenges that will then be judged by the audience, and then by the designated panel of celebrity judges. The8 joined Lay Zhang from EXO, MC Jin, Li Rong Hao, After Journey and Jolin Tsai.

