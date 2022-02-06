Happy Birthday TVXQ’s U-Know: 4 amazing and underrated dramas that the charismatic vocalist starred in

U-Know Yunho or simply U-Know, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and a member of the pop duo TVXQ. Born and raised in Gwangju, South Korea, Yunho started his musical training under the talent agency S.M. Entertainment in 2001 and joined TVXQ in 2003 as the band's leader. Fluent in Korean and Japanese, Yunho has released chart-topping albums throughout Asia as a member of TVXQ. He has made occasional acting appearances in television dramas. Let’s take a look at the various dramas he has starred in:-

Heading to the Ground

The 2009 drama is about a man (Yunho) trying to achieve what is thought to be impossible: fulfilling his dreams of being a great soccer player. He meets Kang Hae Bin (Go Ah Ra), a sports agent who tries to live her life away from the influence of her rich father. The romance drama captures the love story that brewed between the two. Yunho did a great job at emulating the sweet character.

Queen of Ambition

Joo Da Hae (Soo Ae) is determined to leave her life of poverty behind and will stop at nothing until she achieves the wealth and lifestyle she so desires. Ha Ryu (Kwon Sang Woo), who loved Da Hae and would have done anything for her, is used and betrayed by her in her greedy quest. He later becomes a public prosecutor who must bring her down. Yunho plays the role of Baek Do Hoon who is a younger man in love with Soo Ae’s character. He’s described as having an ‘absolute love’ for her, which in melodrama territory usually means bad things. He does everything in his power to help with Joo Da Hae’s selfish motives.

I Order You

The 2015 drama is about Yeo Gook Dae (TVXQ’s Yunho) who is a talented chef who had a bad experience in a relationship in the past. He was heartbroken since his bride had left him on the day of their marriage. Then, he meets Park Song Ah (Kim Ga Eun) and they fall in love with each other. But eventually their meeting makes them deal with the secrets of the past. The slow burn romance was the best way to see Yunho’s acting skills.

Meloholic

The 2017 drama is about a man with the power to read women's thoughts when he touches them. His superpower makes it difficult for him to date someone. He comes across a woman who actually says what she thinks, but she turns out to have split personalities. Despite his overenthusiastic approach to the character, his warm-hearted personality will make you want to see him over and over again.

