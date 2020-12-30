Happy Birthday V: J Hope shares happy TaeTae photos; Suga calls Taehyung 'Captain Korea' because of thick arms
Today, i.e. December 30, 2020, is an extremely special day for BTS ARMY as BTS' Winter Bear aka V celebrates his 25th birthday. While being left in awe because of the extravagant birthday ads for Taehyung at Burj Khalifa and even Space (we're not making this up!), the fandom was curiously waiting for TaeTae's bandmates' birthday wishes as well. BTS proved yet again that no one can be bigger fanboys of the Snow Flower singer than BTS.
First up, a video of V dressed in formals from a photoshoot was tweeted. As the singer strikes a handsome pose, we can hear J-Hope exclaiming "V" which made Taehyung laugh fondly. With the elaborate purple hearts in the tweet, ARMY guessed that the video was shared by Hobi as it reads, "The coolest and the most adorable cutie. Our Taehyungie, Happy Birthday. #TaehyungahYourExistenceIsAGift #VHBD #HAPPYVDAY #HappyTaehyungDay," via @choi_bts2. But Hobi wasn't done! In another series of photos, we see a happy TaeTae posing in different scenarios while J-Hope revealed in his tweet, "The main character who got 80 percent of Hope film. #HappyTaehyungDay."
"The wrapping up is with two fools #HAPPYVDAY," Hobi further tweeted as he shared a hilarious video of the duo goofing around. ARMY couldn't help cooing over their friendship as they imagined J-Hope digging through his old phone just to get the photos and videos. After Hobi, it was Jimin who wished his '95 line bestie by sharing an adorable winter selfie of the duo with Hobi along with reindeer filters in tow. "Happy Birthday. My friend let's live a long and healthy life. #TaeTaeHBD #JIMiN," ChimChim tweeted.
In what is probably the most hilarious birthday wish, we had Suga wishing V by revealing to ARMY how jealous he was of the birthday boy's thick arms. "Taehyung-ah Happy birthday. Next year let's become Captain Korea. #Vday #ItsSugaHyung #LetsGoToDaeguTogetherNextTime #YourArmsAreThickNow #EnvyYou," Yoongi tweeted.
Check out J-Hope, Jimin and Suga's 25th birthday wishes for V below:
세상에서 제일 멋지고 사랑스런 겸댕
우리 태형이 생일 추카행
#태형아_너의존재자체가_선물
#뷔생일ᄎᄏ #HAPPYVDAY
#HappyTaehyungDay
pic.twitter.com/2BxlLKfKRO
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2020
홉필름 지분율 80프로 주인공 #HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/gzDKofQrCS
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2020
마무리는 바보 둘 #HAPPYVDAY pic.twitter.com/9WjfFQURLj
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2020
Happy Birthday
내 친구야 만수무강하자#태태생일ᄎᄏ #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/efgdNilJGL
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2020
태형아 생일 축하 한다잉~ 내년에는 캡틴코리아 되자 #뷔생일ᄎᄏ #슈가형이야 #다음엔대구같이가자 #팔많이굵어졌더라 #부럽다
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2020
We adore BTS' friendship and how!
ALT TXT: #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V takes over world’s tallest building on 25th birthday; ARMY sings Winter Bear
Happy Birthday, V! You deserve all the love in the world and then some.