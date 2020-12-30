Happy Birthday V: J Hope shares happy TaeTae photos; Suga calls Taehyung 'Captain Korea' because of thick arms

BTS member V celebrates his 25th birthday today, i.e. December 30, 2020, and wishing Taehyung were his bandmates J-Hope, Jimin and V as they flooded Twitter with adorable photos and videos.

Today, i.e. December 30, 2020, is an extremely special day for BTS ARMY as BTS' Winter Bear aka V celebrates his 25th birthday. While being left in awe because of the extravagant birthday ads for Taehyung at Burj Khalifa and even Space (we're not making this up!), the fandom was curiously waiting for TaeTae's bandmates' birthday wishes as well. BTS proved yet again that no one can be bigger fanboys of the Snow Flower singer than BTS.

First up, a video of V dressed in formals from a photoshoot was tweeted. As the singer strikes a handsome pose, we can hear J-Hope exclaiming "V" which made Taehyung laugh fondly. With the elaborate purple hearts in the tweet, ARMY guessed that the video was shared by Hobi as it reads, "The coolest and the most adorable cutie. Our Taehyungie, Happy Birthday. #TaehyungahYourExistenceIsAGift #VHBD #HAPPYVDAY #HappyTaehyungDay," via @choi_bts2. But Hobi wasn't done! In another series of photos, we see a happy TaeTae posing in different scenarios while J-Hope revealed in his tweet, "The main character who got 80 percent of Hope film. #HappyTaehyungDay."

"The wrapping up is with two fools #HAPPYVDAY," Hobi further tweeted as he shared a hilarious video of the duo goofing around. ARMY couldn't help cooing over their friendship as they imagined J-Hope digging through his old phone just to get the photos and videos. After Hobi, it was Jimin who wished his '95 line bestie by sharing an adorable winter selfie of the duo with Hobi along with reindeer filters in tow. "Happy Birthday. My friend let's live a long and healthy life. #TaeTaeHBD #JIMiN," ChimChim tweeted.

In what is probably the most hilarious birthday wish, we had Suga wishing V by revealing to ARMY how jealous he was of the birthday boy's thick arms. "Taehyung-ah Happy birthday. Next year let's become Captain Korea. #Vday #ItsSugaHyung #LetsGoToDaeguTogetherNextTime #YourArmsAreThickNow #EnvyYou," Yoongi tweeted.

Check out J-Hope, Jimin and Suga's 25th birthday wishes for V below:

We adore BTS' friendship and how!

ALT TXT: #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V takes over world’s tallest building on 25th birthday; ARMY sings Winter Bear

Happy Birthday, V! You deserve all the love in the world and then some.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :BTS Twitter

Share your comment ×