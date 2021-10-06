Happy Birthday Yoo Ah In: 4 dramas starring the highly talented actor that showcase his spectacular range

Happy Birthday, Yoo Ah In! The hugely talented and versatile actor turns 35 years old today (36 in Korean age). Born Uhm Hong Sik, now professionally known as Yoo Ah In, he is a South Korean actor, creative director and gallerist. He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both film and television, taking challenging parts and portraying them with acute detail and precision. Yoo Ah In's immense talent can be best described as limitless in its potential and masterful in its portrayal. Avid cinephiles might be familiar with Yoo Ah In's excellent work in Korean cinema, but allow us to introduce to you his equally diverse and interesting portfolio in television, headlining some amazing K-dramas. Here are 4 dramas starring the highly talented actor that showcase his spectacular range.

1. Chicago Typewriter -

Known for choosing the best of the best roles, tvN's epic fantasy romance drama 'Chicago Typewriter' ranks first on our list. It is a tale of friendship, brotherhood, love and betrayal that lasts 80 years. The series depicts three resistance fighters who lived during the 1930s Japanese occupation of Korea and are reincarnated into the present as a best-selling writer in a slump, a fan, and a ghostwriter respectively. Yoo Ah In essayed the role of Han Se Joo / Seo Hwi Young who is a renowned writer with celebrity looks and tons of fans but is extremely depressed. The talented actor earned several best actor nominations for his fantastic performance, and in our eyes richly deserved the trophy.

2. Sungkyunkwan Scandal

A heady concoction of historical, romantic comedy and coming of age, 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' is a drama that revolves around Kim Yoon Hee (Park Min Young) who disguises herself as her brother, Kim Yoon Shik, to make ends meet for her family. She gets a chance to increase her earnings by becoming a substitute test-taker (an illegal act) for the upcoming entrance examination in the prestigious Sungkyunkwan, the Joseon Dynasty's highest educational institute. Yoo Ah In portrays the role of Moon Jae Shin, Kim Yoon Hee's roommate who has a sort of moody personality. Fun Fact: He won the best "couple award" with Song Joong Ki at the 2010 KBS Awards for this drama!

3. Six Flying Dragons

The 50 episode series was released as a part of SBS' 25th-anniversary celebrations on October 5, 2015! The historical-political drama tells the story about the foundation of the Joseon Dynasty in South Korea and the lust for success, ruthless ambition and conflict faced by several real and fictional people, with the main focus lensed on the young prince Yi Bang Won (later known as King Taejong) played by Yoo Ah In. The Korean title of the series is "Nareushya" which is a native Korean word that translates to "soar up to the sky" in modern Korean. Thus the literal translation of the title is "six dragons soaring up to the sky"!

4. Hellbound

Yep, we are going to plug in his upcoming drama, because it is definitely a highly-anticipated drama and Yoo Ah In's big comeback to Korean television post 'Chicago Typewriter'! 'Hellbound' is a six-part Korean series directed by ace director Yeon Sang Ho, based on his own webtoon of the same name. The series revolves around supernatural angels appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell! Yoo Ah In plays Jeong Jin Soo, a cult leader, the head of the emerging religion 'New Truth Society'. It will be released on Netflix on November 19, 2021, for streaming in 190 countries.

Bonus recommendation:

Descendants Of The Sun

Yoo Ah In reunited with Song Joong Ki in the charming romantic drama 'Descendants Of The Sun' in a cameo role where he played the role of bank guy Uhm Hong Sik! Coincidentally, it is his birth name as well!

