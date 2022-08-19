Happy Bona Day: 5 best moments of the WJSN member in ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

Kim Ji Yeon, popularly known by her stage name Bona, is a singer and actress. The talented star made her debut in 2016 as a member of the girl group WJSN. The following year, Bona made her debut as an actress through the KBS drama ‘Hit the Top’.

Earlier this year the WJSN member received much love for her portrayal of the character Ko Yu Rim, in tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’. As Bona turns 27 today, we’re taking a look at some of her best moments as Ko Yu Rim!

Ko Yu Rum’s Introduction (Episode 1)

As the protagonist, Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), introduces Ko Yu Rim as her “dream and admiration”, our first glimpse of Bona embodying her character remains iconic. Focused, dedicated and hard-working, Ko Yu Rim is a high-school fencing gold medalist, who is not only Na Hee Do’s idol, but also her greatest rival.

Comic Book Confrontation (Episode 3)

Not only does Ko Yu Rim find out that Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do are acquainted, but her close friend hands over a comic book that Ko Yu Rim had been eagerly waiting for, to her rival! Bona’s convincing display of genuine confusion in this scene remains equally hilarious with every watch.

Family Dynamic (Episode 4)

As their only daughter, Ko Yu Rim brings out a different side of herself when in her parents’ company. Sweet and lovingly teasing, Bona beautifully portrays a young high-school student who turns pure and innocent around her parents.

Difficult Decision (Episode 14)

Shouldering immense responsibility suddenly thrust upon her, Ko Yu Rim moves to Russia in order to support her family. Not only does this put a pause on her personal relationships, but it also sparks nationwide outrage. Bona does an impeccable job of displaying Ko Yu Rim’s maturity, uncovering another facet of the character.

The Final Match (Episode 15)

Rivals-turned-best friends, Ko Yu Rim and Na Hee Do face off once again, this time representing different countries. As the two friends take off their masks, their emotional and heart-wrenching embrace is enough to make anyone burst into tears.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh: Singer pens a heartfelt letter to fans; Couple to release new song?