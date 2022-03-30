Happy Cha Eun Woo Day: Prepare the best gift for ASTRO’s Visual and we’ll tell if your taste matches with him

Cha Eun Woo debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film ‘My Brilliant Life’. He was the fourth trainee to be officially introduced with the Fantagio iTeen Photo Test Cut. In August 2015, Cha, along with the other members of ASTRO participated in the web-drama ‘To Be Continued’. In 2017, Cha Eun Woo was cast in the KBS2 drama ‘Hit the Top’. The same year, he starred in the web drama ‘Sweet Revenge’. In 2018, He starred in the web drama ‘Top Management’.

The same year, Cha Eun Woo was cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, his first leading role on television. He saw a rise in popularity after the series aired, and was included in GQ Korea's ‘Men of the Year’. In 2019, Cha Eun Woo starred in the historical drama ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ alongside Shin Se Kyung. In the 2019 MBC Drama awards, he won the Excellence Award for an Actor and Best Couple Award with Shin Se Kyung. In December 2020, he starred as the male lead in the tvN drama ‘True Beauty’, alongside Moon Ga Young based on the webtoon of the same name, where he played Lee Suho, a ‘perfect man’ who pays no attention to others.

