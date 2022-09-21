Happy Chen Day: Top 4 songs sung by the angelic vocalist feat. ‘Beautiful Goodbye’, ‘Hello’ and more

Chen debuted in 2012 as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO and its subgroup EXO-M, and has since further participated in SM Entertainment's projects EXO-CBX and SM the Ballad. He is predominantly known for his role as the main vocalist of EXO . Apart from his group's activities, Chen has also recorded songs for various television dramas, most notably ‘Best Luck’ for ‘It's Okay, That's Love’ (2014) and ‘Everytime’ for ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016). In 2019, Chen debuted as a solo singer with the extended play ‘April, and a Flower’, which peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart and spawned the hit single ‘Beautiful Goodbye’.

Chen poured his heart and soul into ‘Hello’ and one doesn’t need to understand Korean to feel the feelings expressed by him. His honey-like vocals talks about how he regrets not telling his lover so many things before they left but he still loves them and uses the song as an ‘incomplete letter’ and pours his true feelings in the song! The MV itself is simple yet effective and powerful and definitely a song to add to your playlist.

2. Beautiful Goodbye

Another emotional track, ‘Beautiful Goodbye’ talks of a dying relationship and how Chen tries to extend the time so that they can separate feeling better. The sad notes coupled with Chen’s strong vocals adds so much emotion to the already beautiful song. He properly expresses the feelings of a one-sided lover and the pains that come along with it.

3. Best Luck (It’s Okay, That’s Love)

One of his first OSTs for a drama, ‘Best Luck’ has a more upbeat and romantic feel to it which goes along with the playful relationship shared by the main couple of the drama. The song talks of the beautiful parts of a beginning of the relationship where the heart fluttering moments take place and the two people slowly fall deeper and deeper in love.

4. Everytime (Descendants of the Sun)

One of his most famous OSTs, ‘Everytime’ is another beautiful track that is all about love and how even a thought of the person keeps them happy! The beautiful violin coupled with Chen and Punch’s beautiful voices blend so well together and it is definitely one of the most iconic OSTs out there!

