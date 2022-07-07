Happy Choi Tae Joon Day: Taking a look at the 3 best moments from ‘So I Married An Anti-Fan’

Choi Tae Joon is a South Korean actor, model and TV host. He first gained recognition for his villainous supporting role in the disaster-mystery drama ‘Missing 9’ (2017). He has since taken on lead roles in melodrama ‘Exit’ (2018) and romcom ‘So I Married the Anti-fan’ (2021), which is about the romance between top star Ho Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and his anti-fan reporter Lee Geun Young (Choi Sooyoung) who end up participating in a television show where they live together.

His character

Ho Joon is a pure and sweet person who carries a lot of pain in his heart, which helped him create a cold demeanour to shut out the world and protect himself from getting hurt. To the world, he is a superstar who has no blemishes or faults, on the inside he feels like a fraud because he carries a lot of burden on his shoulders. After meeting Lee Geun Young, he became reliable and true to himself. The way he is character developed over the course of the series was amazing

The comedy

Choi Tae Joon is probably one of the funniest actors in the drama as his form of comedy can have any viewer sputtering in laughter. From his exaggerated expressions to his jealousy fueled antics, everything he does has a twinge of comedy in it, which brings a breath of fresh air to the drama. One of the best moments of the drama was when he carried Lee Geun Young on his back after she was too drunk to walk. After realising that she was fine to walk, his reaction was the best!

Chemistry with Choi Sooyoung

The drama also had some amazing chemistry with the lead couple- Ho Joon and Lee Geun Young. From their first meet to falling in love- they were a sight to look at. The hate-to-love trope was very well done in the drama as well. Their comedic timings were impeccable as well!

