Happy Choi Ye Bin Day: Glancing at Ha Eun Byeol’s best moments in ‘The Penthouse: War In Life’

Choi Ye Bin is a South Korean actress. She is best known for role in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ (2020–2021), where she rose to prominence for playing the villainous soprano student Ha Eun Byeol who is Cheon Seo Jin daughter and Joo Dan Tae stepdaughter. She is constantly being pressured by her mother to sing better than Bae Ro Na. She was in love with Joo Seok Hoon, who doesn't reciprocate her feelings.

At first, Eun Byeol appears to be nice - however, due to her mother's expectations and Joo Seok Kyung's influence, her personality changes drastically. Although she is cruel like her mother, she is easily tormented by manipulative people. The pressure caused by her mother led her to become psychopathic, and she is diagnosed with imposter syndrome. She develops a hatred of Bae Ro Na.

The drama tells the story of wealthy families living in Hera Palace and their children at Cheong Ah Arts School. Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) is an elegant, wealthy woman who has a tragic past. Her husband is Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), a successful businessman. She later learns that he is hiding a secret from her. Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) comes from a humble family background. She has had bad blood with Cheon Seo Jin (Kim Soyeon), a famous soprano whose father is the head of Cheong Ah Arts School, since high school. They get involved in a love triangle relationship with Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon).

All of them have grand ambitions and desires for their children and would do anything for them. However, their lives begin to crumble as a young mysterious girl named Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) falls to her death during a party at Hera Palace. While the Hera Palace residents try to cover up the fact that she died on the premises, they cannot help but suspect each other for the murder.

Choi Ye Bin has done amazingly as Ha Eun Byeol as she portrayed the intricate emotions of a girl who had a hard time growing up under the piercing gaze of her accomplished mother. While her tactics were nefarious, one could also feel empathetic towards her as she regretted her actions and only craved the love of her parents and the people around her. We hope to see her in different roles in the future.

