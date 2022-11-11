Happy Ending Romance: New BL K-drama teases love between VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo
Upcoming Korean BL show stars VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo in a story full of emotions, suspense, love and more.
Korean BLs are receiving a lot of attention from the audiences around the world and even domestically. Following a few successful shows and the will to explore a new style of storytelling which has set the tone for many more releases where a wider, more mainstream audience is being targeted now. Happy Ending Romance is an upcoming Korean BL drama starring VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo in the lead roles.
Happy Ending Romance
VIXX’s Leo as Kim Jung Hyun, is a well known writer with a lot of fame to his name. While being a favored author, he seems to have a perfect life however his career runs on a big secret. He is usually serious and only opens up when he’s around his friend Cha Jung Woo.
Cha Jung Woo (played by Karam) is known to be a literary genius, however he now hides from the world, being protected by Kim Jung Hyun. He once decided to speak out against corruption but has since been cast out, essentially ending his career. He seeks protection beside Kim Jung Hyun, although inside his heart he is desperate to write freely.
Ha Jong Woo plays the character of Han Tae Young, a bubbly and happy CEO of a publishing company. He always chases after his desires fearlessly and advises others to do the same. After coming across Cha Jung Woo, he makes it his mission to let the writer be free from the shackles.
Poster
Happy Ending Romance’s first teaser poster has been revealed giving a look at the very characters who will run the story. VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo stand beside each other, with the two men’s arms around Karam indicating their wish to protect him. It reads, ‘The journey to find happiness begins now.’
Idol romance’s Korean BL drama ‘Happy Ending Romance’ will premiere on November 24 at 12 pm KST.
