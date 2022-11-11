Happy Ending Romance: New BL K-drama teases love between VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo

Korean BLs are receiving a lot of attention from the audiences around the world and even domestically. Following a few successful shows and the will to explore a new style of storytelling which has set the tone for many more releases where a wider, more mainstream audience is being targeted now. Happy Ending Romance is an upcoming Korean BL drama starring VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong Woo in the lead roles.

Happy Ending Romance

VIXX’s Leo as Kim Jung Hyun, is a well known writer with a lot of fame to his name. While being a favored author, he seems to have a perfect life however his career runs on a big secret. He is usually serious and only opens up when he’s around his friend Cha Jung Woo.