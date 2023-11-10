Happy Eunchae Day: From EXO's Kai to Kep1er's Bahiyyih, these Eunchae's Star Diary episodes are a must-watch

Eunchae, the multi-talented youngest member of the 4th-gen K-pop girl group LESSERAFIM, turns 18 on November 10. Eunchae was revealed as the youngest MC for the South Korean music program Music Bank on February 3, 2023, and subsequently made her first appearance as an emcee on February 10.

Eunchae from LE SSERAFIM celebrates her 18th birthday today

Eunchae was born and raised as Hong Eunchae in South Korea’s national capital, Seoul. She was a class president and actively participated in the media and athletics club during her school days until she dropped out during high school. After watching a SEVENTEEN performance 2018, she embarked on her journey to become a K-pop idol.

Before being picked up by HYBE’s Source Music, Eunchae took thorough dance lessons at the Def Dance Skool for almost 2 years and then started to train as a K-pop idol in January 2021.

Finally, on April 6, 2022, Eunchae was revealed as the third member of LE SSERAFIM, which debuted on May 2 with its first mini album, FEARLESS. Since their debut, Eunchae gained global popularity through her performance in the famous “like a lion” stanza of their debut song.

In a pre-published interview, Eunchae revealed that the Def Dance Skool is like an eraser to her because when she came to the dance school, there were hard and unpleasant thoughts the way, but the dance school erased them from her mind.

The youngest member of LE SSERAFIM is known for her charming smile and humorously captivating personality.

On March 16, 2023, Eunchae premiered her own variety show, Eunchae’s Star Diary, which has released numerous episodes until now. Each episode features K-pop idols as they promote their comebacks.

Here are some episodes of Eunchae’s Star Diary that are an absolute must-watch

Episode 2 with EXO’s Kai: The comical struggle of two introverts attempting to engage in small talk is portrayed vividly in this episode. Right from the beginning of Star Diary, this episode continues to bring us laughter and amusement due to the unfiltered and unapologetic display of their introverted personalities and the challenges Eunchae and Kai face regarding social interaction.

Episode 6 with Kep1er’s Bahiyyih: What could be more heartwarming in the world of idols than witnessing two genuine best friends enjoying a picnic together? That’s precisely what can be seen here! Eunchae and Kep1er’s Hiyyih share a bond of true friendship, which is evident in this episode. The consistent support both girl groups show for one another is not only admirable but also appreciated.

Episodes 7 & 10 with LE SSERAFIM: Choosing a favorite between two distinct episodes showcasing a candid side of LE SSERAFIM is quite the challenge, so why not binge them both? Don’t miss this episode if you wish to thoroughly enjoy an unapologetically candid moment between the LE SSERAFIM members.

Episode 11 with ENHYPEN: The collaboration of two highly popular HYBE groups is a sight to behold! ENHYPEN's segment on Star Diary has garnered one of the highest view counts, and it's no surprise. This episode is an absolute delight to watch from the initial humor of ENHYPEN members keeping Eunchae out of their dressing room to the engaging conversations between Eunchae and Sunghoon about their roles as Music Bank presidents.

Episode 16 with EXO’s CBX: Ever wondered what unfolds when idols from the 3rd and 4th generations of K-pop come together? This episode beautifully captures the enchantment of such a meeting. With EXO debuting an entire decade before LE SSERAFIM, the humorous banter surrounding their generational gap is truly entertaining, especially when Xiumin realizes he’s twice Eunchae’s age.

Episode 23 with Tomorrow X Together’s Soobin and Huening Kai: If you ever wish to see what happens when the maknaes to two of the most popular K-pop groups meet, this is the episode for you. Aren’t Huening Kai and Eunchae simply the most adorable maknaes from HYBE? Well, Soobin Eunchae can also relate to Soobin as the MC for the music bank.

Love Eunchae? Here are some interesting facts about her

Eunchae wishes to possess the supernatural power of never-ending energy. She doesn’t move without a lip balm and phone in her bag. If she could date a LE SSERAFIM member, Eunchae said she would like to date Kazuha because of her humorous personality and elegant looks. Eunchae’s hobbies include bingeing on performance stage videos and mukbangs. She enjoys her happy virus image. Doing burpees is one of the many activities Eunchae is confident in performing. Eunchae mastered the entire choreography for FEARLESS within just 2 hours. K-pop soloist Jeon Somi is someone Eunchae idolizes. Eunchae wishes to be a black cat if she could be an animal. She desires to cover Irene and Selugi’s Naughty in the future.

