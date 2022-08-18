Happy G-Dragon Day: Taking a look at BIGBANG’s leader’s successful solo career

Happy Birthday to BIGBANG’s leader, G-Dragon! Born Kwon Ji Yong, G-Dragon is a veritable force to be reckoned with. Officially making his debut in 2006 under YG Entertainment as the leader of the group BIGBANG, G-Dragon is a true multi-hyphenate. Not only is he a talented rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer, but G-Dragon is also an entrepreneur and fashion designer. On the occasion of his birthday today, let’s take a look at some highlights from G-Dragon’s immensely successful solo career.

MUSIC

Heartbreaker

Titled ‘Heartbreaker’, G-Dragon released his first solo album in 2009. Including collaborations with multiple artists, including his fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang, and 2NE1’s CL and Sandara Park, ‘Heartbreaker’ won the award for ‘Album of the Year’ at that year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards.

One of a Kind

In 2012, G-Dragon dropped his first extended play, ‘One of a Kind’, which included seven songs. The EP went on to rank number one on Billboard’s World Albums chart, and also entered the Billboard 200 chart. ‘One of a Kind’ also bagged the award for ‘Record of the Year’ at the Seoul Music Awards.

COUP D'ETAT

G-Dragon’s second studio album, ‘COUP D'ETAT’, saw him enter Billboard’s year-end World Albums Artist chart, and also brought the BIGBANG member four awards at the 15th Mnet Asian Music Awards, including the title of ‘Artist of the Year’.

Kwon Ji Yong

G-Dragon’s second (and self-titled) EP dropped in 2017, unconventionally, in a USB flash drive format. The BIGBANG member’s third Billboard 200 chart entry, ‘Kwon Ji Yong’ also topped iTunes charts in multiple regions.

FASHION

Known for his unique style, G-Dragon is often referred to as a fashion icon. Challenging norms and kick-starting trends, the BIGBANG member pulls off both flashy and understated styles with equal ease.

In 2016, G-Dragon founded his own fashion line, PEACEMINUSONE, with his long-time stylist. Starting off as a streetwear brand, not only does the label work on clothing, but it also produces accessories, headphones and more.

