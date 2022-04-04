Happy Gong Hyo Jin Day: 5 lead roles by the versatile actress featuring ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ and more

Gong Hyo Jin is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her leading role in the film ‘Crush and Blush’ (2008), as well as for her popular television series ‘Sang Doo! Let's Go to School’ (2003), ‘Thank You’ (2007), ‘Pasta’ (2010), ‘The Greatest Love’ (2011), ‘Master's Sun’ (2013), ‘It's Okay, That's Love’ (2014), ‘The Producers’ (2015), ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016) and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019). She is considered to be the queen of romantic comedies due to her successful portrayals in her rom-com dramas. In 2019, she was Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

Pasta (2010)

Seo Yoo Kyung (Gong Hyo Jin) is the daughter of a Chinese restaurant owner whose mother died of cancer, she dreams of becoming a celebrity chef. Having graduated from a lowly culinary school, she starts the series as a kitchen assistant for 3 years at La Sfera. She has a spunky attitude and she finally gets promoted to cook in the first episode, but after a new head chef, Hyun Wook (Lee Sun Kyun), is hired, she is fired. She is able to return to her job, thanks to the restaurant manager who intervenes on her behalf. But Yoo Kyung has a long way to go until she will earn any respect from chef Hyun Wook for her cooking skills. She makes an effort to learn as much as she can from Hyun-wook and he, in turn, starts to grow fond of her. However, when Kim San (Alex Chu), the restaurant owner of La Sfera, returns, her relationship between Hyun Wook and Kim San changes abruptly.

Master’s Sun (2013)

Gong Shil (Gong Hyo Jin) is a beautiful young woman. She was once a bright and sunny person. But after a mysterious accident, she suddenly gains the ability to see ghosts. They continually haunt her – some wanting her to fulfil their last wishes, others merely scaring her. Gong Shil becomes an outcast, unable to hold down a job and suffers from insomnia. She then works as a cleaning lady at Kingdom shopping mall after she discovers that the ghosts are banished whenever she touches the company president, Joong Won (So Ji Sub), the most selfish man she's ever known. She begins working for him as his secretary (in name only) and because of Joong Won, she slowly opens herself up to the world.

It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014)

Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin) is a first-year fellow in the psychiatry department at a university hospital. A smart and compassionate doctor but not very affectionate. Hae-soo self-diagnoses herself as having insecurity/anxiety issues, a fear of commitment and sex phobia due to an incident where she saw her mom cheating on her dad with another guy.

Jealousy Incarnate (2016)

Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) is a weather broadcaster with an optimistic personality. Graduating from a third-rate college and having no money or connections, Na Ri is full of insecurities, but continues to persevere and work hard to keep her place at the station. She used to have a crush on Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk) for 3 years. Gong Hyo Jin as Na Ri is an absolute treat. She is indecisive, sometimes nosy but she means well. Her innocent remarks and concern for the people around her make her a popular person but she doesn’t realise it.

When the Camellia Blooms (2019)

Oh Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) is a single mother who runs a bar called ‘Camellia’ in Ongsan. She is the mother of Pil Gu and ex-girlfriend to Jong Ryul. Although initially she does not reciprocate Yong Sik's (Kang Ha Neul) feelings, she eventually grows to like him the more he spends time with her and her son.

