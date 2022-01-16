HAPPY GOT7 FOR8EVER DAY: Profiling iGOT7's ultimate wishlist for septet's 8th year together

Happy GOT7 For8ever day! The multi-ethnic and super talented septet consisting of leader JAY B, Jinyoung, Mark, Jackson, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom celebrate their 8th anniversary today! GOT7 debuted on January 16, 2014, with the release of their first EP 'Got It?', which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

For seven years, the talented group has wowed us with their multi-genre discography, breathtaking performances, and friendship that truly transcends language, culture, and nationalities. It is no doubt that GOT7 members have defined the last decade and have left an indelible mark as one of the finest Gen 3 K-pop male groups to have debuted and graced our lives with their lovable, humble personalities. Ever since they departed from their former agency JYP Entertainment, members have been busy with their solo careers, but despite that, the members lived up to their promise with Ahgases (fandom) and did an OT7 Instagram live yesterday, chatting about their experiences and their feelings on being part of GOT7 and having their beloved fandom by their side!

Today, on their special day, we chalk out our ultimate wishlist of what we expect from our ideal 8th anniversary of GOT7! Keep reading to find out.

1. New song/album

GOT7 released the soulful 'Encore', raising a toast to their beautiful friendship and brotherhood, as soon as they left their former agency JYP Entertainment. While we love to go back to our favourite GOT7 songs and music videos, it has been a long time since the group members have released a new song and album as GOT7, and this year we are truly manifesting for that to happen!

2. Crossover collab

GOT7 is a beautiful melting pot of different Asian cultures and considering their multiethnicity, a release combining Korean, English, Chinese, and Thai would be a perfect way to honour their legacy. Something refreshing and interesting we think!

3. World tour and India tour

It has been roughly three years since GOT7 members went on a world tour, their last one being 'Keep Spinning World Tour' in 2019. While the global pandemic is to be blamed as well, a world tour should be added next to the septet's agenda, with hopefully, Jackson's long-lasting wish of visiting India coming to fruition! Indian Ahgases, are we ready with our 'Aarti ki thali?'

4. Online concert and fan meeting

Since they departed from JYP Entertainment, a few foreign members have shifted back to their home countries. Mark moved back to Los Angeles and Jackson left for China. With Covid 19 making travel difficult, we would love for the members to broadcast an OT7 fan meeting and concert, for old times' sake!

5. New subunits

We couldn't witness a lot of GOT7 subunits - the ones we can think of is JAY B and Jinyoung (JJ Project) and JAY B and Yugyeom (Jus2). Unfortunately, we couldn't witness more subunits and inter-group collaborations, but no time is lost, we hope to see some more interesting collaborations. We place our bets on JAY B and Youngjae, BamBam, Jackson and Yugyeom, and finally, Mark and Jinyoung! What say, Ahgases?

6. Collaborations

We would love to see GOT7 take center stage once again at Korean award shows and hopefully, debut as a group on western music shows as well. We would love to see them collaborate with Korean and International artists alike (We are still waiting for the Jay Park x GOT7 collab!).

7. GOT7 Merch

It has been a while since we have had some new GOT7 merch in the market, and well we are ready to empty our pockets for some exciting new goodies. Team Wang, we hope you are making a note of this.

8. More group live broadcasts

GOT7 members hosted a surprise anniversary broadcast last evening in conjunction with their 8th-anniversary celebrations and fans couldn't help but feel teary-eyed at this beautiful reunion. We hope to see more group live broadcasts, impromptu banter, inside jokes, and just have an amazing time together! #GOT7Forever

Once again, Happy 8 years GOT7, we wish you guys many many more to come.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s BamBam becomes global ambassador for NBA’s Golden State Warriors; Announces second EP ‘B’

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.