Happy Ha Sung Woon Day: Looking back at the gifted vocalist’s amazing OSTs featuring ‘True Beauty’ and more

Ha Sung Woon is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is best known as a member of South Korean boy group Wanna One, as a member of boy group Hotshot, and currently as a solo artist. In 2019, he began his solo music career with his first extended play ‘My Moment’. He has participated in many OSTs for popular K-Dramas like ‘Our Beloved Summer’, ‘True Beauty’ and more so let’s appreciate and enjoy the heavenly songs:-

‘Fall in You’ (True Beauty)

This love ballad featured in Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Youp starrer romantic comedy drama ‘True Beauty’ and it is one of the best songs sung by Ha Sung Woon. Like most K-Dramas, OSTs play a big role in setting the mood and this song explained Han Seo Joon’s (Hwang In Youp) strong feelings for Im Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young). The euphoria of falling in love to second-guessing the feelings, the song pulls at our heartstrings

‘I Fall In Love’ (The King: Eternal Monarch)

A slightly more upbeat love song featured in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer fantasy drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and the song gave us the picture of the leads slowly falling for each other as they see each other in a different light. The violins, upbeat instrumental and Ha Sung Woon’s melodious vocals create such a romantic atmosphere.

Squabble (Our Beloved Summer)

Like the drama, the song is refreshing and easy to listen to when one is cycling or driving under the warm sun and surrounded by pleasant breeze. Despite the contradicting lyrics that talking about how the leads just have time to argue as they don’t have anything in common, it also shows how they also feel strong feelings as love and hate has a very thin line separating the two. This easy-listening track perfectly describes Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) 's push-pull relationship throughout the drama.

