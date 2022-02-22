Happy Han Hyo Joo Day: 3 moments that made us fall in love with Yoon Sae Bom from ‘Happiness’

Han Hyo Joo is best known for her leading roles in television series such as ‘Spring Waltz’ (2006), ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘Dong Yi’ (2010), ‘W’ (2016) and ‘Happiness’ (2021), as well as the films ‘Masquerade’ (2012), which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all-time, ‘Cold Eyes’ (2013), for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and ‘The Beauty Inside’ (2015).

‘Happiness’ is set in the near future where a high-rise apartment building has been newly constructed in the big city. The apartment building has residents from diverse backgrounds, but a new infectious disease breaks out. Because of the outbreak, the high-rise apartment is sealed off. The residents struggle to survive, while stricken with fear and distrust of others.

Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) was a member of a special police squad. She is decisive, determined, and does not easily get rattled. She was excited to move into her new apartment, but, as soon as moves there, she faced a crisis. She starred opposite Park Hyung Sik who was Jung Yi Hyun, a detective. He was smart and honest. For a long time, he held romantic feelings for Yoon Sae Bom. They graduated from the same high school. Jung Yi Hyun struggled to protect Yoon Sae Bom and other people.

Yoon Sae Bom, the decisive and determined person

Han Hyo Joo perfectly embodied Yoon Sae Bom in the drama as she displayed her strong personality very well. The determination to save the people around her and the willpower to uncover the truth behind the virus, she truly headed the drama with her emotions and actions. Yoon Sae- Bm met many interesting and strange residents, forming a close attachment to her neighbour's young daughter.

Han Hyo Joo’s perfect comedic timing

In the drama, Han Hyo Joo also managed to keep the theme light despite the heavy story with her quips and remarks. Unlike many other female leads, Yoon Sae Bom is a strong-headed yet funny lead in the drama and always managed to get a laugh out of us at every given point. Her comedic chemistry really shines with all of the cast, not an easy feat.

Han Hyo Joo’s chemistry with Park Hyung Sik

Another beautiful aspect of the drama is the overflowing chemistry shared between Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik which is very apparent throughout. From their first meet as students to becoming a fake married couple to actually falling in love- the slow burn romance was exactly what we needed in the midst of the zombies and all.

