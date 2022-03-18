Happy Holi: 6 K-Pop songs that are as colourful as the festival featuring BTS, EXID, Dreamcatcher and more

Holi is the festival of colours and what better way to celebrate the amazing occasion safely by being lost in the colourful music of K-Pop? There are many songs that mention our favourite colours or have eccentric music so let’s take a look at some of the classic and popular K-Pop songs that represent the colour wheel on this joyous occasion:-

Hot Pink- EXID

‘Hot Pink’ is the fourth digital single by EXID. It was released on November 18, 2015. Like the group, the song was feminine mixed in with sensuality like the colour itself. They took the colour and owned its concept in the song as well as the MV. Talking about being in control of themselves, the colour adds flair to the song.

Red Sun- Dreamcatcher (Maroon)

Red Sun is a track featured in Dreamcatcher's first Studio Album ‘Dystopia: The Tree Of Language’. The red in this track is dark and dreary and like the group, it gives off a dark rock feel. The vampire look, beautiful choreography and soft EDM track adds to the feel and the dark red is the best part of the concept.

It is the fourth extended play (EP) by South Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel. It was released on April 13, 2021. ‘Paranoia’ was pre-released on February 16. This album is the final instalment in Kang Daniel's trilogy project aimed to find his colours as a solo artist. ‘Cyan’ had a youthful pop vibe, whereas ‘Magenta’ was dance-based and powerful. Yellow represents the different stages Kang Daniel went through during a darker period in his life when he lost but eventually found hope.

Red Flavour- Red Velvet

‘Red Flavour’ is a song recorded by Red Velvet for their first Korean special extended play, ‘The Red Summer’ (2017). The song reflects the summer funky vibe, while the lyrics hint towards a young relationship with summer references. The colour represents love and passion that the members feel towards their loved one.

Black on Black- NCT 2018

The EDM track by NCT is definitely a great track to dance to. The colour adds flair to the stylish MV. Since black is a classy colour, the song is represented with the colour.

Blue & Grey- BTS

It is a song by South Korean boy band BTS from their fifth Korean-language studio album, ‘Be’ (2020). A slow, tender pop ballad, its lyrics reflect on depression, burnout, anxiety, and pandemic-induced loneliness using the colours blue and grey. Musically, ‘Blue & Grey’ is a slow, melancholic, soft pop ballad, with a length of four minutes and 14 seconds. It is written in the key of G# major with a tempo of 122 beats per minute. The song is set in a ‘cinematic’ arrangement of minor chords and relies on a ‘sparse-yet-tender’ production that includes acoustic guitar, twinkling pianos, and wistful strings.

