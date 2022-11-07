Happy Hongjoong Day: 6 melodious tracks produced by the leader of ATEEZ feat ‘Aurora’ and more

In October 2017, trainees from KQ Entertainment auditioned for the survival reality show MIXNINE. Hongjoong is one of the four boys that passed the audition. He ranked 7 in the MIXNINE Just Dance showcase but was eliminated in the tenth episode. His final ranking is number 42. Before debuting, Hongjoong was introduced as part of ‘KQ Fellaz’, which is a pre-debut team of trainees under KQ. On October 24, 2018, Hongjoong debuted as a member of ATEEZ with the title tracks ‘Treasure’ and ‘Pirate King’. In the group, he holds the Captain, main rapper, and composer positions.

ATEEZ consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. ATEEZ were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and won the Bonsang (main award) at the 4th The Fact Music Awards, the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards. As of August 2022, ATEEZ have released nine EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as two EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language.

1. Aurora

A melodic song with passionate lyrics and a dynamic drop, ‘Aurora’ was created as a way to show off their true feelings for their fandom named ‘ATINY’. Musically, it has a dreamy instrumental with spacey beats and beautiful vocals of the members. From the lyrics, one can understand how much they love their fans and appreciate what they have done for them over the years. Even now, the song is loved by ATINYs around the world!

2. Sunrise

Written and composed by Hongjoong, ‘Sunrise’ is an encouraging, medium tempo pop song with a guitar synth tune that talks about how they are aware of the hate they have received but like how the sunrise represents a new day, they will keep going because love triumphs over hate and ATINYs love is more important to them than a few haters’ opinions. It is also to encourage the listeners to think of the warm sunrise that will bring a new day to them, another day for them to try something new and to leave all the depressing thoughts behind.

3. Horizon

It is a combination of hip hop and EDM, and the song has an attractive development and a unique vocal source. It captures the hearts of the boys who are hungry for the treasure that lies beyond the horizon that no one has yet to discover. This song showed the growth of Hongjoong as a musician, songwriter and producer. The symbols in the song are extremely important as it talks about them reaching the heights and their desire to succeed and that they will do anything to achieve their goals. Hongjoong’s rap stands out as he talks about continuing the path of success and is ready to take over the world with their music.

4. Purple Rain (Cover)

While this track is a cover, he added his own words in the song that was originally created by the iconic singer Prince. He sang the song with his whole heart but the second verse had his own words and they were extremely heartwarming. In those lyrics, he said that he will only remember the best memories of his loved ones and will carry it for eternity because it is the source of energy, positivity and more. Hongjoong added his soul to the song, giving it his own flair to the already popular track.

5. DRAW & DRAW

This was one of his unreleased songs that he finally gave to his fans and its the most different yet extremely Hongjoong like. The lo-fi instrumental coupled with a jazzy and R&B inspired song talks about missing their loved ones. The words sound weird but it is a play on the words ‘I draw you’ which literally means ‘I miss you’ in Korean as ‘draw’ and ‘miss’ has the same word in Korean. He showed his abilities as a songwriter with this song and it was definitely a smash hit amongst fans as they continuously heard the masterpiece.

6. From

This song was written before ATEEZ debuted and is also performed at the end of concerts as a gift of gratitude to ATINYs. It is a very meaningful song as the members themselves wrote the lyrics of this song. They recorded this song while training in a dance studio enhancing their dance skills. It is a letter from ATEEZ. The term ‘you’ in the lyrics is intended for anyone who listens to this song.

