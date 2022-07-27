Happy Huening Bahiyyih Day: 5 random facts about Kep1er’s charismatic member

Kep1er is a 9 member K-pop project girl group formed through the Mnet survival show Girls Planet 999. The group consists of Yujin, Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun, and Yeseo. The final lineup was announced on October 22, 2021, during the final episode of Girls Planet 999. The group is managed by WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. They will promote for 2 years and 6 months starting on their debut date. They officially debuted on January 3, 2022, with the mini-album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ and title track ‘WA DA DA’.

On July 2, 2021, a news article confirmed Huening Bahiyyih's participation as a contestant in the upcoming competitive survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’. Her official profile was released on July 17. The show began airing on August 6 and ended on October 22, 2021. During the show's finale, she was revealed to have ranked 2nd overall, thus making her a member of Kep1er. On October 19, 2021, IST Entertainment confirmed that she is their trainee.

Here are some random facts:

She is part Polish, British and German from her father and Korean from her mother. She can also speak Mandarin, Korean and English. She is the youngest of the three siblings. Her older sister, Lea, and older brother, Kai, were/are idols in South Korea, with Lea having debuted in VIVA in 2017 and Kai debuting in TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2019. Her MBTI personality is ESFJ. It is also known as ‘The Caregiver’ or ‘The Consul’, is one of the 16 personality types identified by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. People with an ESFJ personality type tend to be outgoing, loyal, organized, and tender-hearted. ESFJs gain energy from interacting with other people. Like her brother, she is great at imitations. She can imitate SpongeBob Square Pants. Her favourite foods are mint chocolate, fried chicken, pasta and assorted fruits.

