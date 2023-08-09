Happy Hwang Min Hyun Day: Alchemy of Soul star's 12 year compelling journey from NU'EST to Wanna One and more

On August 9, Former NU'EST and Wanna One member, singer, songwriter, and Alchemy of Souls star Hwang Min Hyun marked his 28th birthday anniversary. The rising star has witnessed many life-changing events in the 12-year course of his time as a singer and an actor in the Korean entertainment industry. Let's have a look at his interesting journey as an artist!

Hwang Min Hyun in NU'EST

Hwang Min Hyun caught everyone's eyes for his appearance in Orange Caramel's Shanghai Romance music video even before he debuted as a singer. He debuted in the year 2012 as one of the members of PLEDIS' boy group NU'EST, the agency which is home to artists like SEVENTEEN. He released his first single FACE with NU'EST and many other mini albums like Action, Sleep Talking, Q is, Canvas, and many more alongside the first full album Re:Birth in the year 2014. He was also featured in the Indie artist Fromm's song aftermath in 2015.

Hwang Min Hyun in Wanna One

In 2017, alongside three other members JR, Baekho, and Ren, he participated in the survival program Produce 101. After garnering massive love and attention for his amazing performances, he was nicknamed the 'producer' by fans. He finished the show at rank No. 9 becoming one of the eleven members of the temporary group Wanna One. He released hits like Energetic, Boomerang, and many more as a Wanna One member. They won multiple awards including the Best Male Group award at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards. He returned to NU'EST after the disbandment of Wanna One in December 2018. He released multiple EPs and the group's second full album Romanticize before the group parted ways in the year 2022. The group received the Best Achievement Award, Best Musian Award, and Artist of the Year (NU'EST W) at Asia Artist Awards in 2021, 2019, and 2018 respectively. The singer embarked on his journey as a solo artist under PLEDIS on February 27, 2023, with his first mini album Truth Or Lie.

Hwang Min Hyun's acting career

The actor made his appearance in the 2013 K-drama Reckless Family 2 as himself and played the character of a convenience store worker in the Japanese film Their Distance in 2016. He made his first ever main lead appearance in 2020 K-drama Live On won Potential Award (Actor) at Asia Artist Award in 2021. The Netflix hit drama Alchemy of Souls where he played the supporting role of Seo Yul which was loved by fans worldwide in 2022. His calm and soothing acting in the Hong sisters' fantasy sageuk drama gave him the Best Acting Performance award at Asia Artist Awards. He recently appeared as one of the masters on Mnet's Survival show Boy Planet. He is currently playing the character of Kim Do Ha alongside Kim So Hyun in the K-drama My Lovely Liar.

