Happy Hwasa Day: 5 times MAMAMOO singer slayed with her iconic outfits on stage

MAMAMOO member Hwasa marked her 28th birthday on July 23rd, 2023. As the MARIA singer grows with time her style changes into something that is loved by all the fans. Not just fans but also K-pop idols have gone viral many times for their reaction to Hwasa's powerful stage presence. Today we present you the Top 5 stage outfits worn by the TWIT singer that left audiences in awe.

1. Hwasa's infamous Red Latex Bodysuit

The MAMAMOO member caught up in the controversy for wearing a revealing outfit. Many netizens found it inappropriate however Hwasa got through it effortlessly. International fans showered compliments on Hwasa for giving an amazing performance at the 2018 MAMA. She killed the all-red outfit especially the Latex Bodysuit which is now known to be one of her iconic stage attires.

2. The Yellow Thigh High Boots

Hwasa slayed another outfit during the MAMAMOO 4 seasons concert in the year 2018. She wore a white bra under an opaque Vogue top and blue jeans. What stole the spotlight was her yellow thigh-high boots which perfectly blended with the outfit. She shone the baddie outfit with large silver hoops.

3. Hwasa's GOGOBEBE Silver outfit

Hwasa performed at a music show during her GOGOBEBE group promotions in 2019. Her stage outfit mesmerized the fans as she looked gorgeous in the look. She wore a silver-toned embellished top with puff sleeves, a sweetheart neck, and matched short pants of the same piece.

4. Hwasa's Black Velvet Bodysuit

Queen of bodysuits, Hwasa once wore a black velvet bodysuit with one side of shoulder sleeves. She wore fishnet stockings with rhinestones embroidered on them. The MAMAMOO singer's black silky hair made her look even more royal as she took over everyone's hearts.

5. Hwasa's Golden Jumpsuit outfit

The MAMAMOO member went viral for her iconic entry at the performance of I Can Make Your Hands Clap. Every idol in the room was completely amazed by her entry as trumpets blew. Her golden jumpsuit sequined with sparkling stones gave a compelling aura during the Golden Disc Awards 2019.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has gone viral for unapologetic style as seen wearing no bra at airports. She has also shown her natural side by coming in hair covered in towels at music shows multiple times.

