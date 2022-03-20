Happy Hyunjin Day: Take a look at some of Stray Kids’ member’s performances that will blow you away

As Stray Kids’ rapper and dancer turns 22, it’s time to appreciate his insane performance skills and the hold he keeps on his audience as he flows like liquid fire on stage. At such a young age, he has already gained recognition in and out of the industry for his powerful moves and perfect expressions. Whether a solo or group performance, he shines everywhere so let’s take a look at some of Hyunjin’s popular and mesmerising performances over the years :-

‘Play With Fire (Feat. Yacht Money)’ performance

This was his first performance video since returning from his long hiatus and he definitely played with fire and our hearts! The fierce pops, fluid style and almost insane expressions showed how much he missed the stage and dancing. The best and the most popular part of the song is when he drops down with the sinister smile, almost as if possessed- that performance has us gripped even now!

‘Motley Crew’ for ‘Artist of the Month’

This performance shows that he deserves the centre stage at any given time! Dressed in eye-catching outfits, serious expressions and a perfect dance break, one just cannot take their eyes off Hyunjin! His persona changes at the drop of a hat and that’s the best thing to see.

Psycho Cover- 00s

Performed for Music Bank Half Year Special, The 00s consists of ASTRO’s Sanha, Golden Child’s Bomin, AB6IX’s Daehwi and Hyunjin and they totally personified Red Velvet while adding their own flair to it. Hyunjin seemed to take on the role of Wendy and Irene and he did a beautiful job at keeping the essence of the song.

‘When the Party’s Over’ Cover

Like many idols, he maintains a number of dance covers and one of them is his dance performance to Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’, which is a slow and emotive song and Hyunjin used his fluid moves to express the song beautifully. Using contemporary dance style, he created new emotions within the viewers with his desperate and rushed moves- perfect for parts of the song.

