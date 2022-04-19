Happy Im Soo Hyang Day: Exploring lead roles by the versatile actress featuring ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’

Im Soo Hyang is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame playing leading roles in the television series ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’ (2011) and ‘Inspiring Generation’ (2014). After a series of supporting roles, she gained wide recognition for her performances in the campus romance ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ (2018) and the smash-hit mystery drama ‘Graceful Family’ (2019). On this joyous occasion, let’s take a look at some roles taken on by the gorgeous actress, Im Soo Hyang:-

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Based on the webtoon of the same name published in 2016 by Naver WEBTOON, it centres on the life of a college student who went under cosmetic surgery to evade derision from her bullies, yet her decision seems to backfire as her peers ridicule her artificial look. Im Soo Hyang plays the role Kang Mi Rae, a timid and insecure girl who has low self-esteem due to her ‘ugly’ appearance. She desires to live a ‘normal’ life and does not like standing out. After being bullied throughout her middle school and high school, she finally decides to undergo cosmetic surgery prior to starting college. As she enters the university, she starts to feel the pressure of being 'beautiful' and ‘popular’ among her peers. She aspires to be a perfumer. She is a student of the Chemistry Department of Korea University Class of 2018.

Graceful Family

Besides receiving critical acclaim, ‘Graceful Family’ became the highest rated drama in MBN network history at the time of its run, and currently is ranked as the second-highest rated drama of the network, after being surpassed by ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’. Im Soo Hyang played the role of Mo Seok Hee, the sole daughter of the MC Group business empire. Financially, she wants for nothing. However, all is not well with her. She is haunted by the passing of her mother, who died in mysterious circumstances a decade and a half ago. Compared to her previous roles, she is outspoken, crass and outright bratty for good reason. She truly showed off her acting range in this drama as she played the anti-hero role amazingly well!

When I Was The Most Beautiful

The series tells the story of a woman ceramic artist who falls in love with two brothers. Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) is a ceramic artist. She has a pure heart and relentless optimism and refuses to give up no matter the situation. She dreams of finding ordinary happiness but in a cruel twist of fate gets caught in a love triangle with two brothers, Seo Hwan and Seo Jin. In this drama, she is elegant, graceful and absolutely gorgeous as she transitions from a teacher to a dedicated wife. Her outbursts and anger felt so realistic for the situation that it moved the viewers. Its a shame the drama is extremely underrated.

