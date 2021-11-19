Happy International Men’s Day: 5 progressive male K Drama characters we are absolutely in love with

K-Dramas, typically, has a love story between a male lead and a female lead. While the community raves on about the ‘badass’ female characters that totally steal the show, very few times do people really notice the progressive male characters that break every mold of an ‘ideal man’ in the society and create new standards. On this International Men’s Day, here are 5 characters that absolutely smashed patriarchy.

Kang Ha Neul as Hwang Yong Shik (When the Camellia Blooms)

He is devoted, upfront with his feelings, not afraid to commit, and he always sticks up for Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) no matter what. Even moreso, Kang Ha Neul proves he is a perfect boyfriend quality when he takes Dong Baek’s son under his wing and makes sure to always be there for him. The scene where he realises that Dong Baek went to such lengths to prove his innocence, his little quivering puppy face was definitely a sight!

Park In Hwan as Shim Deok Chul (Navillera)

The sweet elderly gentleman that pursues his lifelong dream of learning ballet strikes an unlikely friendship with a guy in his 20s- an unbelievable plot, right? But that is what the series encapsulates- that dreams have no age restriction. Park In Hwan did an amazing job of displaying the feelings of a child trapped in a man’s body when he finally lets go of the society’s shackles to pursue his lifelong dream. The process was slow but definitely realistic and it left the viewers with a lot of lessons.

Im Siwan as Ki Seon Gyeom (Run On)

A criminally underrated series, ‘Run On’ shows the lives of young, independent people that suffered through their own versions of trauma, which made them turn out to be unique individuals with a strong sense of self. Im Siwan as the star athlete Ki Seon Gyeom is truly a sight to see. An adorable puppy trapped in a man’s body- this man is soft but direct. He takes time to understand the nuances of the world but is extremely determined to stick by his rules and principles.

Cha Eun Woo as Do Kyung Seok (My ID is Gangnam Beauty)

With a lot of emotional baggage, Do Kyung Seok can be the typical toxic male character but instead, he pours his passion into being in awe of Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) who is his middle school friend that went through surgery. He had always been in love with her and he constantly reminded her that he loves her for her personality rather than what she is on the outside. Raising our standards daily as K-Drama fans, what else is new?

Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Joon (Record of Youth)

A complete sweetheart, Sa Hye Joon is a model who is aspiring to be an actor. He hustles, works hard to achieve his dreams, and is a doting son to his mom. He meets Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam) and finds himself connecting with her and eventually developing strong feelings. He is honest about his feelings the moment he recognizes they are more than platonic, but he never makes Jung Ha feel pressured or uncomfortable. Sa Hye Joon is perfect in so many ways, and we see it through his relationship with Jung Ha. When Hye Joon gets famous, he makes sure that Jung Ha doesn’t feel insecure.

