Happy Irene Day: Create your album and we’ll tell you if Red Velvet’s leader will collaborate with you

On July 27, 2014, Irene was announced as a member and the leader of the girl group Red Velvet. They made their official debut with the single ‘Happiness’. Since then, Red Velvet has released eleven EPs and two studio albums as well as two reissue albums. They have become regarded as one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea and worldwide.

In July 2016, Irene made her acting debut in the web drama ‘Women at a Game Company’ where she played the female lead. In the same month, Irene was cast in ‘Hello! Our Language’, a sitcom that was set on teaching viewers proper Korean, and she played as a detective. On April 20, 2020, SM confirmed that Irene, alongside member Seulgi, would form Red Velvet's first sub-unit. Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi debuted on July 6 with the extended play ‘Monster’. A short solo performance MV of her, titled ‘Episode 2: IRENE’, was also released.

On July 16, 2020, SM confirmed that Irene would be acting in the upcoming film ‘Double Patty’, which was to be released later on that year, but it was later postponed to February 2021. She is to play the role of Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchor. Irene also released her own OST, titled ‘A White Night’, for the movie.

