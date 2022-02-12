Happy ITZY Day: Looking at 5 of the girl group’s B Side tracks on their 3rd debut anniversary

Happy three years to ITZY! The South Korean girl group debuted under JYP Entertainment on February 12, 2019, with their single album, ‘IT’z Different’. With five members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, ITZY is known for the group’s unique and distinctive sound, fun and empowering lyrics, as well as their amazing choreographies.

ITZY became the fastest girl group to get their first win on a music show, only eight days after their debut. Following this, they went on to become the first K-pop girl group to achieve a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’, by winning ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, ‘New Artist of the Year’ at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, ‘Best New Female Artist’ at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the ‘New Artist Award’ at the 29th Seoul Music Awards.

To celebrate ITZY’s third debut anniversary, we’ve put together a list of 5 of our favourite B-Side tracks by the girl group!

1. LOVE is (Album: CRAZY IN LOVE - 2021)

The seventh track in ITZY’s 2021 album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, this is a song with lyrics about hesitating while being into someone, combined with a feel-good beat. Once you listen to ‘LOVE is’, you’ll find yourself coming to the track again and again.

2. Mirror (Album: CRAZY IN LOVE - 2021)

One of ITZY’s softest tracks, ‘Mirror’ is the ninth track in ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’. The lyrics talk about being able to look at one’s reflection in the mirror and reassuring oneself about brighter days ahead. While ITZY’s title tracks usually include rap sections, ‘Mirror’ features all the five members' beautiful vocals.

3. SWIPE (Album: CRAZY IN LOVE - 2021)

The second track in ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, ‘SWIPE’ is an addictive song that received a lot of love, and even went viral on TikTok. ITZY also promoted this song through performances on music shows, and dropped a music video for the track.

4. Sorry Not Sorry (EP: GUESS WHO - 2021)

‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is the second track from ITZY’s 2021 EP ‘GUESS WHO’, and combines a dreamy pre-chorus with a chorus that takes on a completely different turn, with a country-based guitar riff in the background.

5. SURF (EP: Not Shy - 2020)

Reminiscent of disco, ‘SURF’ is the fifth track from ITZY’s 2020 EP ‘Not Shy’. The song’s lyrics discuss being surprised about actually liking the feeling of being in love, layered on top of a fun beat.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Coldplay reacts to BLACKPINK’s Rosé's special birthday cover of ‘Viva La Vida’