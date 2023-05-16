Happy IU day: Top 3 collab tracks that stood out feat. BTS’ SUGA, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, SHINee’s Jonghyun

IU has always been in the spotlight over the years for not only her distinguished acting skills but her singing skills are no joke. Her sultry yet high-pitched voice brings peace and tranquility to a lot of people. She has been in the K-Pop industry for many decades now and has garnered a place in the industry. She has also collaborated with over 50 artists and participated in various genres like pop, RnB, ballad, etc so let’s take a look at some of our favorites over the years:-

People Pt. 2- BTS’ SUGA and IU

This song is from BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D’s album D-DAY and people were excited to see them collaborating again. They had previously worked on Eight but People Pt. 2 had a different feel to it. IU’s sultry voice paired with SUGA’s rapping skills brought a mixture of beautiful melodies. It is in the genre of pop RnB, creating a boom bap rhythm. The song focuses on love, separation, sadness at unraveled relationships and the futile need to focus on the past. It gives people the encouraging nod to move forward in life since this life and some relationships sometimes can weather the storm while others cannot.

Palette- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and IU

One of the most popular celebrities, IU and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon had collaborated in 2017, which understandably had received lot of attention since their musical sounds are extremely different- IU is softer and more poppy while G-Dragon is the posterboy of Korean Hip-hop but the song they came up with has became one of the most popular songs of all time. The electric piano melody creates a nostalgic melody, the song compares love as many colors on a palette, which brings a warm feeling in the listeners’ hearts.

A Gloomy Clock- SHINee’s Jonghyun and IU

One of the most emotional songs by IU for many reasons but its heart touching lyrics had made fans cry when she performed after Jonghyun passed away in 2017. The song was written and composed by Jonghyun and it sounds very whimsical and mystifying as they talk about how the clock reminds them of how long it has been since they broke up. The dark lyrics are hidden by the sweet melody but the feeling remains.

