Happy IVE’s Jang Wonyoung Day: From bagging luxury brands to setting trends, exploring K-pop idol’s widespread fame

Born on August 31, 2004, Jang Wonyoung is synonymous with elegance, influence, and trendsetting power in the K-pop world. As a member of the globally successful group IVE, the artist has captured the hearts of fans not just with her musical talent but also with her ability to shape trends and become a muse for luxury brands.

On this special day, let’s dive into the journey of how Jang Wonyoung has become a fashion and cultural icon.

A star is born

Jang Wonyoung’s rise to fame began when she participated in the survival show Produce 48 in 2018. At just 14 years old, she won the show and debuted as the center of the project group IZ*ONE. The singer’s charming visuals, charming personality, and natural stage presence quickly made her one of the most popular members of the group. Despite her young age, she showcased tremendous potential and quickly stood out in the industry so saturated and fierce competition.

When IZ*ONE disbanded in 2021, many wondered what was next for the young star. It didn’t take long for Wonyoung to make her mark again. She re-debuted with IVE under Starship Entertainment in December 2021, quickly becoming one of the group's standout members. IVE’s instant success with hits like ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, and After LIKE solidified the artist’s status as one of K-pop’s rising stars.

Advertisement

Face of Luxury brands

Wonyoung’s influence extends far beyond the stage. Her flawless visuals and sophisticated style have made her a favorite among luxury brands. She has been the face of several high-end brands, including Dior, Chaumet, and Bvlgari. Moreover, she has also partnered with beauty brands such as Laura Mercier and Innisfree. Each of these collaborations has only enhanced her reputation as a fashion icon.

In particular, Wonyoung’s partnership with Miu Miu has been a standout as she officially became their Seoul ambassador. She has graced the pages of numerous fashion magazines in the brand’s pieces, and her appearances at their events and Fashion Week have been widely covered in the media. Her influence is so strong that items she wears often sell out quickly, showcasing her power as a trendsetter.

The artist has also become a muse for Suecomma Bonnie, a South Korean shoe brand under Kolon Industries in 2022. The South Korean beauty brand Amuse selected her as the model in 2023. More recently, in 2024, she became the brand ambassador for the French haircare brand Kérastase.

Advertisement

Jang Wonyoung’s virality

Jang Wonyoung has a knack for going viral with almost everything she does. One notable instance was when a clip of her eating a strawberry during a live broadcast initially drew criticism. However, fans quickly rallied to her defense, praising her adorable and graceful demeanor.

Another viral moment came from a concert, where a charming spin she performed on stage captivated audiences and became so popular that it was even incorporated into Tencent games. Additionally, Wonyoung caught widespread attention again when a commercial featuring her eating pizza went viral, further showcasing her ability to turn everyday actions into internet sensations.

While Wonyoung is often associated with luxury and high fashion, she is also known for her warm and friendly personality. Despite her immense fame, she remains grounded and often expresses gratitude towards her fans. Wonyoung’s dedication to her craft and her genuine love for performing have endeared her to fans worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Shin Hye Sun day: Ballerina in Angel's Last Mission Love, quirky royalty in Mr. Queen and more versatile roles by actress